Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash: Slain IAF Officer's Widow Joins Indian Army

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Yashwini Dhaka, wife of slain Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh Rao has been commissioned as an Indian Army officer in Chennai. Rao died in the 2021 chopper crash in which India’s first Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat, was also killed.

Dhaka's induction in the Officers Training Academy (OTA) is unique as the institute is meant for recruits aged between 21 and 27. However, she was admitted to the academy following her pledge after the tragic accident to carry forward her husband's mission.

After Rao's death, she had vowed that she would serve the defence forces to fulfil her husband's dream. Despite the lack of prior physical training and outdoor activity, she worked hard towards keeping her promise and managed to pass all tests.

Dhaka passed the 5-day Service Selection Board (SSB) exam and medical examination. In October 2023, she started 11 months of rigorous training at the OTA in Chennai. Completing this training, she was commissioned as a lieutenant in the Indian Army.