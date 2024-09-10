Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash: Slain IAF Officer's Widow Joins Indian Army

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Yashwini Dhaka, wife of slain Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh Rao has been commissioned as an Indian Army officer in Chennai. Rao died in the 2021 chopper crash in which India’s first Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat, was also killed.
Dhaka's induction in the Officers Training Academy (OTA) is unique as the institute is meant for recruits aged between 21 and 27. However, she was admitted to the academy following her pledge after the tragic accident to carry forward her husband's mission.
After Rao's death, she had vowed that she would serve the defence forces to fulfil her husband's dream. Despite the lack of prior physical training and outdoor activity, she worked hard towards keeping her promise and managed to pass all tests.
Dhaka passed the 5-day Service Selection Board (SSB) exam and medical examination. In October 2023, she started 11 months of rigorous training at the OTA in Chennai. Completing this training, she was commissioned as a lieutenant in the Indian Army.
The development was received with lots of emotional outbursts by the family of the Squadron Leader. Rao's father, retired Subedar Randhir Singh, mother Kamala Devi and sister Commandant Abhita Rao placed the badge on Yashwini's shoulders. They said Dhaka's achievement was a historic moment and filled the entire family with pride and satisfaction.
Married to Rao in 2017, Dhaka was working as a computer science professor in Meerut. She was among 220 cadets, 36 women and 184 male, commissioned at an impressive event on Saturday following their completion of rigorous training at the OTA.
Rao was martyred along with General Rawat, his wife and 12 other persons in a helicopter crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu on December 8, 2021. After the accident, his village Ghardana Khurd of Jhunjhunu engulfed by deep mourning. When the mortal remains of Rao reached the village, the entire village gave him a respectful farewell.
