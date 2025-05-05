ETV Bharat / bharat

Widespread Rain, Thunderstorms and Hailstorms Lash North India; IMD Issues Fresh Alerts

New Delhi: Thunderstorms, gusty winds, rain and hailstorms affected several areas of northern India, including Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi-NCR over the last several hours, and an advance alert from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of further potential issues in the next several days.

The series of spells, impacted by an active western disturbance, have already provided much relief from the heat in many areas, but are concerning for the potential for damage and disruption.

According to the IMD, the weather system in northwest India is very strong, with several cyclonic circulations seen, including one in Pakistan and adjoining Punjab and northwest Rajasthan, another in the northeast of Rajasthan, and a third in the southwest of Rajasthan. Thus, thunderstorms, rain and hail will likely continue for several more days.

Rajasthan: Rain and Hail End Heat Spell

Rajasthan was the hottest part of India over the past weeks, but the conditions changed quickly on the weekend. Several districts, including Jodhpur, Udaipur, Kota, Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Ajmer, saw severe rainfall, gusty winds of 50–60 kmph, and even hailstorms. This rainfall led to an immediate and severe drop in temperature, and ultimately, temporary relief from the heatwave.

Unseasonal hailstorms hit many areas on Saturday. Meanwhile, Chittorgarh recorded the highest temperature at 43°C, and with the showers, several other districts also reported temperatures above 41°C. Phalodi recorded the warmest night temperature at 31.8°C. The IMD has now issued warnings for heavy showers and thunderstorms for 11 districts of the state in the coming days.

Nationwide Impact: Alerts Across Multiple States