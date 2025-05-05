Widespread Rain, Thunderstorms and Hailstorms Lash North India; IMD Issues Fresh Alerts

New Delhi: Thunderstorms, gusty winds, rain and hailstorms affected several areas of northern India, including Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi-NCR over the last several hours, and an advance alert from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of further potential issues in the next several days.
The series of spells, impacted by an active western disturbance, have already provided much relief from the heat in many areas, but are concerning for the potential for damage and disruption.
According to the IMD, the weather system in northwest India is very strong, with several cyclonic circulations seen, including one in Pakistan and adjoining Punjab and northwest Rajasthan, another in the northeast of Rajasthan, and a third in the southwest of Rajasthan. Thus, thunderstorms, rain and hail will likely continue for several more days.
Rajasthan: Rain and Hail End Heat Spell
Rajasthan was the hottest part of India over the past weeks, but the conditions changed quickly on the weekend. Several districts, including Jodhpur, Udaipur, Kota, Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Ajmer, saw severe rainfall, gusty winds of 50–60 kmph, and even hailstorms. This rainfall led to an immediate and severe drop in temperature, and ultimately, temporary relief from the heatwave.
Unseasonal hailstorms hit many areas on Saturday. Meanwhile, Chittorgarh recorded the highest temperature at 43°C, and with the showers, several other districts also reported temperatures above 41°C. Phalodi recorded the warmest night temperature at 31.8°C. The IMD has now issued warnings for heavy showers and thunderstorms for 11 districts of the state in the coming days.
Nationwide Impact: Alerts Across Multiple States
Almost the same weather, thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds (40-60 kmph) and lightning, is expected by the IMD at isolated places in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Delhi. Also, hailstorms are likely to occur in Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Vidarbha, Telangana, and parts of the Northeast.
In particular, the IMD has warned of thundersqualls, or powerful squall-line storms, with wind speeds up to 60 kmph in states like Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, and Rajasthan.
Relief and Risks
The rains, while bringing down crown temperatures, have brought with them fresh hazards. Hailstorms are capable of damaging crops and infrastructure, and strong winds will disturb power lines, transportation, and day-to-day existence. Authorities advise people to stay cautious, avoid open areas during lightning, and keep themselves abreast with official weather alerts.
The IMD’s forecasts indicate that the unsettled weather will continue through the week, especially across northern and western India, before a possible return to normalcy. As the summer progresses and monsoon patterns begin to build, experts suggest that such pre-monsoon instability may become more frequent, a pattern consistent with growing climate variability.
