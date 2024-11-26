'Why You Should Consider Moving To Hyderabad?' Linkedin Post On University Of Hyderabad Jobs Compares Pollution Levels To Woo Aspirants

Hyderabad: As air pollution continues to plague major cities like Delhi, many residents are seeking healthier and more livable alternatives. With persistent smog, increasing respiratory illness and insufficient solutions to combat the deteriorating air quality, cities like Hyderabad are emerging as attractive options for relocation.
In light of this, the University of Hyderabad (UOH) recently launched a recruitment drive offering around 42 job positions, highlighting the city's growing appeal for professionals. The university's post on LinkedIn not only advertised these job opportunities, but also promoted Hyderabad's cleaner air, contrasting it with Delhi's hazardous pollution levels.
Delhi's Alarming Air Quality
Delhi's air pollution levels have reached hazardous levels, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) frequently crossing into the 'very poor' and 'severe' categories. For much of November, residents have endured AQIs as high as 396, comparable to smoking 40 cigarettes daily. Neighbouring states like Haryana and Bihar also face significant pollution.
University of Hyderabad Recruitment Drive
The University of Hyderabad (UoH) recently launched a recruitment drive, offering around 42 positions across various departments. Promoting this initiative, the Department of Political Science shared a LinkedIn post highlighting the city's advantages, including its better air quality compared to other metros.
This unique approach combined career opportunities with a compelling case for relocating to Hyderabad.
The University of Hyderabad's Eye-Opening Map
In the LinkedIn post, UoH's Department of Political Science highlighted the stark contrast in air quality across India. The map shared in the post revealed pollution levels in various states and the number of "cigarettes" people are effectively "breathing" daily:
|Delhi
|40
|Haryana
|29
|Bihar
|10
|Ladakh
|0
North Eastern States
(Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland)
|0.5
|Telangana
|2
The post cleverly used this data to promote Hyderabad as a healthier and safer alternative, emphasising job opportunities and the city's livability.
Why Hyderabad Stands Out
- Cleaner Air: With pollution levels lower than the NCR region and other major cities, Hyderabad offers a safer and healthier environment. Breathing air equivalent to just two cigarettes daily, residents can enjoy a far better life.
- Cost of Living: Hyderabad is more affordable than other metros like Delhi, Mumbai, or Bengaluru. Lower housing costs, transportation expenses and daily living costs make it a financially viable option for families.
- Economic and Job Opportunities: Hyderabad has emerged as a hub of IT, pharma and other industries. It continues to attract investment and offers a wide range of career opportunities.