'Why You Should Consider Moving To Hyderabad?' Linkedin Post On University Of Hyderabad Jobs Compares Pollution Levels To Woo Aspirants

Hyderabad: As air pollution continues to plague major cities like Delhi, many residents are seeking healthier and more livable alternatives. With persistent smog, increasing respiratory illness and insufficient solutions to combat the deteriorating air quality, cities like Hyderabad are emerging as attractive options for relocation.

In light of this, the University of Hyderabad (UOH) recently launched a recruitment drive offering around 42 job positions, highlighting the city's growing appeal for professionals. The university's post on LinkedIn not only advertised these job opportunities, but also promoted Hyderabad's cleaner air, contrasting it with Delhi's hazardous pollution levels.

Delhi's Alarming Air Quality

Delhi's air pollution levels have reached hazardous levels, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) frequently crossing into the 'very poor' and 'severe' categories. For much of November, residents have endured AQIs as high as 396, comparable to smoking 40 cigarettes daily. Neighbouring states like Haryana and Bihar also face significant pollution.

University of Hyderabad Recruitment Drive

