'Why Use Your Photo?': UP Congress President Poses Five Questions To PM Modi Amid Op Sindoor Success Celebrations

Varanasi: The Congress party has strongly criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP over a poster released as part of celebrations after success of Operation Sindoor, in which PM Modi has been portrayed as an Indian Army soldier.

Taking a dig at PM Modi over his statement that Sindoor flows in his veins and not blood, Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai said married women are now asking why PM allegedly failed to protect the one he brought home by applying Sindoor on her forehead. "If Sindoor flows in your veins, when will the woman you married walk with you, stand by your side, and live with you? Married women now want answers," Rai criticised.

Rai also slammed the UP government over a poster which featured PM Modi instead of the actual soldiers who led the operation. "It should have included real heroes like Sofiya Qureshi, Vyomika Singh, and other personnel from the Navy, Army and Air Force. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is only good for tying lemon and chilli," he mocked.

Rai further posed five questions to PM Modi and sought his answers.

1) Why are you marketing Operation Sindoor by using your photo?

2) Your party leaders made derogatory remarks against the Army and the wives of the Indians killed in the Pahalgam attack. Why?

3) Why did you succumb to US' pressure?