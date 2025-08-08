ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Why Target Only Air India’, Supreme Court Refuses Plea For Safety Audit

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea seeking an independent audit of Air India’s safety practices and maintenance procedures, saying that one unfortunate event cannot mean you go after just one airline.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi. The bench told the petitioner in person, Narendera Kumar Goswami, to withdraw his PIL and asked him to move to the appropriate forum in case of grievances.

The plea sought a comprehensive safety audit of Air India’s entire fleet by an international aviation safety agency accredited by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), under the supervision of a former apex court judge.

During the hearing, the bench observed that if the petitioner was keen to ensure passenger safety, then the scope of the plea could not be confined to one airline alone. “Why target Air India only, which recently witnessed an unfortunate tragedy? If you want some regulatory mechanism in place, then why did you not make other airlines a party in your petition? Why only Air India?" the bench asked Goswami, a lawyer.

The bench said that one unfortunate event cannot mean you go after just one airline. “There was a very unfortunate tragedy, but that should not become an opportunity to run down the airline. We also travel very frequently”, said the bench.

The bench said that the petitioner should first go to the authorities concerned with persuasive suggestions and added, “We are certain they will pay heed…”.