‘Why Target Only Air India’, Supreme Court Refuses Plea For Safety Audit

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea seeking an independent audit of Air India’s safety practices and maintenance procedures, saying that one unfortunate event cannot mean you go after just one airline.
The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi. The bench told the petitioner in person, Narendera Kumar Goswami, to withdraw his PIL and asked him to move to the appropriate forum in case of grievances.
The plea sought a comprehensive safety audit of Air India’s entire fleet by an international aviation safety agency accredited by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), under the supervision of a former apex court judge.
During the hearing, the bench observed that if the petitioner was keen to ensure passenger safety, then the scope of the plea could not be confined to one airline alone. “Why target Air India only, which recently witnessed an unfortunate tragedy? If you want some regulatory mechanism in place, then why did you not make other airlines a party in your petition? Why only Air India?" the bench asked Goswami, a lawyer.
The bench said that one unfortunate event cannot mean you go after just one airline. “There was a very unfortunate tragedy, but that should not become an opportunity to run down the airline. We also travel very frequently”, said the bench.
The bench said that the petitioner should first go to the authorities concerned with persuasive suggestions and added, “We are certain they will pay heed…”.
The petitioner contended that he had an “exceptionally bad experience” with Air India. The bench said individual complaints could be pursued under consumer protection laws and expressed its discontent with the filing of a plea targeting one operator.
“If you are going to pick on just one airline, it may also give the impression that you have been set up by a competitor,” the bench orally remarked.
The apex court, in its order, recorded that the petitioner had sought to withdraw the PIL to first approach the appropriate authorities with his suggestions. “The petitioner seeks to withdraw the petition to avail of appropriate remedies before appropriate authorities first,” said the order.
The petitioner moved the apex court after flight AI 171, a Gatwick-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner, crashed within minutes of take-off from Ahmedabad on June 12, killing 241 of the 242 people on board. Among the deceased were 181 Indian nationals and 52 UK citizens. The plea had also sought a direction to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to put in place a “robust mechanism” for ensuring the airline’s operational safety.
