‘Why Special Treatment For Delhi’: Supreme Court Questions Selective Anti-Pollution Measures

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday questioned why anti-pollution measures were limited to Delhi alone, stressing the need for clean air for every citizen across the country. The matter came up for hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran.

The bench observed that if the cities of NCR (National Capital Region) have the right to clean air, then why don’t the people of other cities? The CJI observed that just because it is the capital city and the apex court is situated in this area, “we should have pollution-free air, but not the other citizens in the country?”

A senior counsel said citizens of Delhi literally choke due to pollution, and in winters, it is impossible to breathe, and emphasised that pollution is a national problem.

The CJI recalled that last winter, he was in Amritsar on Guruparb day, and he was told that the pollution in Amritsar was higher than in Delhi, and he stressed that if a policy were to be made, then it has to be made on a pan-India basis. “We cannot have special treatment for Delhi because people in Delhi are elite…,” said the CJI.

Senior advocate Aparajita Singh, the amicus curiae in the case, submitted that the elite class takes care of itself, and whenever there is pollution, they move out of Delhi. She said the elites have air purifiers, but the people on the streets do not have a choice.