‘Why Special Treatment For Delhi’: Supreme Court Questions Selective Anti-Pollution Measures
The Supreme Court argued that clean air is a right of every citizen across the country, and cannot be limited to Delhi-NCR alone.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 12, 2025 at 2:55 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday questioned why anti-pollution measures were limited to Delhi alone, stressing the need for clean air for every citizen across the country. The matter came up for hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran.
The bench observed that if the cities of NCR (National Capital Region) have the right to clean air, then why don’t the people of other cities? The CJI observed that just because it is the capital city and the apex court is situated in this area, “we should have pollution-free air, but not the other citizens in the country?”
A senior counsel said citizens of Delhi literally choke due to pollution, and in winters, it is impossible to breathe, and emphasised that pollution is a national problem.
The CJI recalled that last winter, he was in Amritsar on Guruparb day, and he was told that the pollution in Amritsar was higher than in Delhi, and he stressed that if a policy were to be made, then it has to be made on a pan-India basis. “We cannot have special treatment for Delhi because people in Delhi are elite…,” said the CJI.
Senior advocate Aparajita Singh, the amicus curiae in the case, submitted that the elite class takes care of itself, and whenever there is pollution, they move out of Delhi. She said the elites have air purifiers, but the people on the streets do not have a choice.
The CJI said, 'Therefore, we should have a policy for the entire country, and a separate policy should not be there for only the national capital, and if firecrackers are banned, then let them be banned throughout the country.' “There are also poor who depend on this industry…we put a ban on construction, and the workers during that period acquire jobs in…”, said the CJI. The bench was informed that the state has disbursed crores of rupees to the construction workers from the fund allocated for them, and the court has already taken care of that aspect.
The apex court sought a report from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the matter. Additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati informed the bench that it will be in consultation with the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), as it has been working on green crackers. The bench said that NEERI's views should be considered before the report is submitted and scheduled the matter after two weeks.
A counsel said his clients have been taking their crackers to NEERI and sought their suggestions on bringing down the pollution levels, and emphasised that the authorities have started to revoke all their licences, and acquiring a licence is a very tedious process. The bench said it will hear the matter on September 22.
The apex court was hearing a plea against its April 2025 order that banned the sale, storage, transportation and manufacture of firecrackers in the Delhi-NCR region, saying it was necessary.
In April, a bench comprising Justices A.S. Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan dismissed applications filed by traders to reconsider the ban on crackers or reduce the prohibition to three or four months a year.
