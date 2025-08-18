'Why Should Commuter Pay Toll If Stuck In Jam For Hours?': Supreme Court Asks NHAI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the NHAI why a commuter should be asked to pay Rs 150 toll if it took 12 hours to cover a 65-kilometre highway stretch in Thrissur, Kerala. The matter was heard by a bench led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and comprising justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria.

The CJI said, “Why should a person pay Rs 150 if it takes 12 hours for him to get from one end of the road to the other end? A road which is expected to take one hour, takes 11 more hours and they have to pay a toll as well….”.

During the hearing, the bench was informed about a nearly 12-hour traffic snarl on the stretch on the weekend. Solicitor general Tushar Mehta represented the NHAI, and senior advocate Shyam Divan represented the concessionaire. Mehta cited a precedent suggesting proportionate toll reduction rather than suspension. Divan termed the order passed by the high court as “grossly unfair.”

The bench observed that the accident which triggered the traffic jam was not a mere “act of God” as argued by Mehta, but it was caused by a lorry toppling into a pothole. Mehta submitted that the NHAI provided service roads where underpass construction was underway, but admitted monsoon rains had slowed the progress.

The concessionaire said it had maintained the 60 kilometres under its control and blamed third-party contractors, including PSG Engineering, for the service road bottlenecks.

Divan argued that his client’s revenue stream cannot be stopped when it is not responsible for the work entrusted to others. He added that the impact on his client has already been Rs 5–6 crore in just 10 days. The bench said the high court allowed the concessionaire to raise claims against the NHAI for losses. However, Divan argued that it was inadequate as day-to-day maintenance costs continued while revenue halted.

After hearing submissions, the bench reserved its judgment on pleas filed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and concessionaire, Guruvayoor Infrastructure. The petitioners moved the apex court challenging the order of the Kerala High Court, which suspended toll collection at the Paliyekkara toll plaza in Thrissur.

The toll suspension was ordered by the high court on August 6 on the grounds of the poor condition of the Edappally–Mannuthy stretch of National Highway 544 and severe traffic congestion caused by ongoing works. The apex court, on August 14, had expressed its unwillingness to interfere with the high court order suspending toll collection.