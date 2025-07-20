ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Why Scale Wall When Gate Was Open’: BJP Questions Omar Abdullah Over Martyrs’ Day Showdown

Srinagar: The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday questioned the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, for scaling the wall of the Martyrs’ graveyard here on July 14 and paying tributes to the martyrs of July 13.

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the assembly and BJP General Secretary Sunil Sharma said the chief minister and his other colleagues scaled the wall to “play to the public galleries, although its gate was open.” He said the CM and his colleagues hurt the sentiments of Dogras in Jammu and incited separatism.

Omar and his colleagues, including Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani and legislators Tanvir Sadiq, Ahsan Pardesi, and Salman Sagar, scaled the wall of the Martyrs’ graveyard in Srinagar on July 14 to pay tribute to the 22 persons killed on July 13, 1931, by armed forces of Dogra ruler Hari Singh outside Central Jail in Srinagar.

Minister Sakeena Itoo was seen riding a pillion on a scooter to reach the graveyard, while the National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah was seen entering through the gate with Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary.

The chief minister and his government colleagues were not allowed by the Jammu and Kashmir police on July 13 to visit the Martyrs graveyard in the premises of the Naqshband Sahib shrine in Srinagar's Khanyar.

Omar's party, the NC, had sought permission from the District Magistrate of Srinagar, but they were denied permission. Instead, Omar and his party functionaries, including his father and the NC president, paid tributes on July 14.