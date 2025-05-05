'Why Only Red Fort, Why Not claim Agra, Fatehpur Sikri...': Supreme Court Chides Woman Claiming Iconic Fort's Possession

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday told a petitioner’s counsel why only claim Red Fort, what is holding back the petitioner from claiming the historical forts at Agra, Fatehpur Sikri etc, while refusing a plea of a woman, who claimed to be the widow of great-grandson of Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar-II. Sultana Begum moved the apex court seeking possession of the Red Fort here on account of being the legal 'heir'.

The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and comprising Justice Sanjay Kumar. The petitioner’s counsel contended that the petitioner is the family member of the first freedom fighter of the country.

The bench told the petitioner’s counsel that the plea is meritless and misconceived, and it is not possible for the court to entertain such matters. The petitioner moved the apex court challenging an order passed by the Delhi High Court.

“The writ petition filed initially was misconceived and meritless. It cannot be entertained,” the CJI said. The CJI said if the arguments are considered then “why only Red Fort then why not forts at Agra, Fatehpur Sikri etc”.

The bench refused to permit the counsel, representing the petitioner, to withdraw the plea.

In December, last year, a division bench of the Delhi High Court, dismissed the appeal by Begum against the December 2021 decision of a high court single judge, noting the challenge was filed after a delay of over two-and-a-half years, which could not be condoned.

Begum said she could not file the appeal owing to her bad health and the passing away of her daughter.

"We find the said explanation inadequate, considering that the delay is of more than two-and-a-half years. The petition was also dismissed (by the single judge) for being inordinately delayed by several decades. The application for condonation of delay is dismissed. Consequently, the appeal is also dismissed. It is barred by limitation," the high court had said.