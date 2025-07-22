ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Why Not Get A Good Job’, SC On A Woman’s Alimony Demand Of Rs 12 crore, Mumbai Flat And BMW Car

New Delhi: A bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai on Tuesday suggested an MBA graduate woman, who got separated from her husband after 18 months of marriage, to find a good job, instead of making extravagant demand of Rs 12 crore, a house in Mumbai, and a BMW car from her husband in alimony.

The bench, while hearing the alimony battle, observed that the woman was well-educated and had the potential to earn a good living for herself, instead of depending on her husband's money for maintenance.

The bench said, “Aap itni padi likhi hai. Aapko khudko mangna nahi chahiye aur khudko kama ke khana chahiye. (You are so educated. You should earn for yourself and shouldn’t ask for it.)"

A counsel, representing the husband, contended before the bench that she should work and objected to her demands. The bench told the woman, who was appearing in person, that she cannot claim properties belonging to her estranged husband's father.

The woman contended before the bench that she wanted a house in Mumbai, Rs 12 crore as maintenance and a high-end BMW car.

The bench pointed out that the woman’s marriage barely lasted for 18 months and wondered at her exorbitant demands from the husband, saying, “Your marriage lasted only 18 months, and now you want a BMW too? One crore every month?”

Husband’s counsel informed the bench that his income has plummeted after he quit his job and brought on record his tax returns.