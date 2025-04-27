ETV Bharat / bharat

What Makes JNU Students' Union Polls Special?

New Delhi: Elections to the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) are a major political event whose results are keenly awaited by people even outside the University. The voting for this year’s poll was completed on April 25, and the results are expected on Monday. The elections were peaceful, with a reported 70 per cent polling.

One of the prominent aspects of the JNUSU elections is the presidential debate that is held on the lines of the one organised in the United States of America during its presidential election. During this event, the presidential candidates express their vision while seeking votes in their favour. An effort spanning several days goes into the preparation for this debate.

The JNU elections over the decades have been marked by a clash of ideologies, with the leftist and rightist groups vying to garner the support of the majority of the students. The elections in the past have mostly been won by leftist student organisations, with the right-wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) having romped home rarely. These results have led to the institution getting the tag of a Left stronghold.

An increase in the support base of the ABVP has led to the emergence of a left alliance where groups like Students’ Federation of India (SFI), All India Students’ Federation (AISF) and All India Students’ Association (AISA) have come together on a common platform to contest. Interestingly, the ABVP is the single largest organisation that has faced defeats from a combined Left.

What makes this year’s election special is the breakup in the Left alliance after a decade where AISA and SFI have contested separately and as a part of different alliances. Senior journalist Abhinav Upadhyay, who has been covering JNU's student union elections for several years, says that for the first time, Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students’ Association (BAPSA) came into alliance with SFI and contested the post of General Secretary.

But an internal strife in BAPSA led to its second faction fielding candidates for the posts of President and the Joint Secretary. The election committee had put the poll process on hold for four days after security concerns were aired. This time around, there was also a five-day delay in releasing the final list of candidates on account of alleged ruckus, vandalism and fighting among the student organisations.

The JNUSU polls are known to have a national bearing. D Raghunandan, who was the president of JNUSU in the 80s, said that student leaders from JNU have become a part of the national political scene.

He said that when Sitaram Yechury was the president of the JNUSU union, he had marched with the student union members and the students to the house of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, demanding her resignation from the post of the Chancellor of JNU. Yechury had stood next to Indira Gandhi while reading the students’ memorandum. Indira Gandhi had eventually resigned as the Chancellor of the University.

The JNU students who have made a mark in national politics include Sitaram Yechury, Prakash Karat, D Raja, Annie Raja, Yogendra Yadav, Devi Prasad Tripathi and Kanhaiya Kumar. JNU alumni S Jaishankar and Nirmala Sitharaman are presently handling important ministries like the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Finance.

Located in Delhi, JNU is a prime example of a public educational institution offering affordable education across the spectrum of students from various parts of the country. Getting admission here is a dream.

The students here are among the most well-versed in politics, and their understanding of political ideologies is also high. Therefore, JNU elections remain a topic of discussion across the country. JNU continuing to remain a Left bastion is also a matter of interest to political observers, as the Left has managed to retain very few of its strongholds in the last decade and a half.

An interesting aspect of the JNUSU polls is the distinct mode of campaign that is witnessed here. Quite often, it is creative slogans and songs that set the tune to the campaign. A unique aspect is that the polls are conducted entirely by the students themselves.

Former Joint Secretary of JNUSU Dr. Saurabh Sharma, who is currently an Assistant Professor in the Computer Science Department, disclosed, “An election committee of 10 students conducts the polls. The head of this committee is also a JNU student. The election committee is formed by organising a general body meeting of all the schools, and one member each is taken from them. A joint university general body meeting of all the students is held, where the proposal to start the election process is passed.”

He said the right to organise the University General Body Meeting (UGBM) lies with the current President and General Secretary of the Students' Union. This meeting is followed by general body meetings of the other centres and schools to elect the members of the election committee. The office bearers of the students' union send the names of the members of the election committee and along with that of the Head to the Dean of Students, who notifies the election committee that carry the poll process forward.