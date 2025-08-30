Why JEE Advanced Ranks Among The Toughest Exams: Insights From Experts And JIC Report

Kota: The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) is widely seen as one of the toughest entrance exams in the world. A recent report by the Joint Implementation Committee (JIC) even claimed that it is tougher than the civil services examination and other recruitment tests conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

As per official records, the exam has never seen a candidate score a perfect score, even as lakhs of students appear each year. Moreover, only two students have so far managed to achieve full marks in even a single subject.

According to experts, the level of difficulty has been consistent, and 2025 has been no exception, as no candidate got a perfect score in any subject this year either. “Earlier, Ved Lahoti had done it only in the last year. Earlier in the year 2021, Mridul Agarwal made this record. Both Lahoti and Agarwal topped their respective years with All India Rank 1,” said education expert Dev Sharma.

In 2024, Kota’s Lahoti became the only candidate to score a perfect 120 in chemistry. He scored 117 in mathematics and 118 in physics. “He finished with 355 marks, which is 98.61 per cent, the highest percentage ever recorded in JEE Advanced,” Sharma added.

In 2021, Jaipur’s Mridul Agarwal got a perfect score (120) in physics, with strong performances in mathematics and chemistry as well. With a total of 348 marks, Agarwal secured 96.67 per cent, the second-highest percentage in the exam’s history.

Category Wise Topper Marks in 2025 (ETV Bharat GFX)

What makes JEE Advanced papers daunting?

The difficulty of JEE Advanced, per expats, lies in its vast syllabus and its unpredictable nature. “The pattern of this exam is not known, and the way of asking questions is also different. This exam is for admission to the most prestigious engineering institute in India,” said Sharma.

The annual exam is held each year under a different Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), and papers are set, ensuring that questions are never repeated. “The questions are rarely direct or formula-based but involve multi-concept reasoning, blending physics, chemistry, and mathematics into critical-thinking challenges. A marking scheme with some involving negative marking also makes it difficult,” Sharma said.

“This unpredictability ensures that even the brightest candidates cannot simply rely on rote memorisation. They must think on their feet, solving problems that often test the very limits of analytical reasoning,” he said.

Marks of lowest qualified candidate in the year 2025 (ETV Bharat GFX)

History of toppers and their scores

Over the years, JEE Advanced toppers have managed scores which are close to perfection, not 100 per cent. After Lahoti and Agarwal, the highest scores have been recorded by students like the 2023 topper, Vavilaala Chidvilas Reddy, with 341 out of 360 marks (94.72 per cent), and 2018 topper Pranav Goyal, who scored 337 (93.61 per cent).

In 2019, the pattern continued with Kartikeya Gupta getting 93.01 per cent. Similarly, in 2017, Sarvesh Mehta got 92.62 per cent, and Aman Bansal got 86.02 per cent in 2016. The latest topper, Rajat Gupta in 2025, scored 332 marks out of 360, getting 92.22 per cent.

How the 2025 candidates fared

The 2025 JEE Advanced exam has also become a centre of discussion for being “difficult”, particularly in mathematics and physics.

The JIC report highlighted question number four of Mathematics Paper 1, which was skipped by more than 72 per cent (or about 1.3 lakh candidates) of students. “Of those who attempted it, nearly 20 per cent got it wrong, and only about 14,700 candidates, or 8 per cent, solved it correctly,” it said.

Another starker picture was about Paper 2, in which question six of Mathematics was left blank by more than 78 per cent of the candidates, and only 3.5 per cent (6,300 students) earned full marks, while around 11,500 got partial credit and the rest answered incorrectly.

Subject wise marks of toppers of last 10 years (ETV Bharat GFX)

“Physics, too, saw similarly steep challenges. In Paper 1, more than 1.3 lakh students left the first question unanswered, and another 20,000 answered incorrectly. Only about 30,000 (approx. 16 per cent) secured full marks. In Paper 2, nearly 83 per cent of students got question nine wrong, and only 1,814 candidates, or about one per cent, answered it correctly,” the report added.

The toughest question appeared to be question ten in Paper 2 physics; while a quarter of the students skipped it, nearly three-quarters of those who tried gave the wrong answer. In the end, only 631 students (0.35 per cent) of the total candidates managed to secure marks in it.

Why it stands apart

JEE Advanced is not just another competitive exam but a system designed to filter students as per their aptitude and intelligence, as per the golden standards and benchmarks of IITs, and a launchpad for global careers in science, engineering, and technology.

“Every time the responsibility of organising the exam lies with different IITs. They prepare the paper to give a good competition,” Sharma said. “This design ensures that no one can predict the paper, no shortcuts exist, and only those with deep conceptual mastery and sharp problem-solving skills can emerge at the top.”