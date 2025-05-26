Hisar: A new video of Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who was arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan, has surfaced, in which she is seen surrounded by several gun-wielding security personnel as she is busy making a video vlog in Pakistan.

When Jyoti was walking around the Anarkali Bazaar in Lahore and shooting videos, she was spotted by Scottish vlogger Callum Mills, who runs a YouTube channel named 'Callum Abroad'. Mills, who lives in Scotland, also happened to be vlogging at the same location and briefly interacted with Jyoti, the video of which has emerged now.

In the video recorded by Callum Mills, Jyoti is seen filming in the Anarkali Bazaar while being surrounded by heavily-armed Pakistani security personnel. One of the guards accompanying her was holding an AK-47 rifle.

Scottish YouTuber Callum Mills during video vlogging in Pakistan (ETV Bharat)

The purported video has sparked questions such as why a regular YouTuber like Jyoti was provided such high-level security in Pakistan, and what sort of threats did she face there that several security personnel had to move with her?

When Callum Mills approached Jyoti after seeing her surrounded by so many security personnel, a brief conversation ensued between the duo during which Jyoti asked Callum if it was his first visit to Pakistan. As Callum said it was his fifth time, Jyoti shared she is from India and that she is vlogging in Pakistan. Callum then asked whether she liked the Pakistani hospitality, to which she responded "it is good".

Why Is YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra Surrounded By Gunmen In Pakistan? New Video Raises Many Eyebrows (ETV Bharat)

Later in the video, the Scottish YouTuber expressed surprise after seeing the level of security around her, and wondered why Jyoti needs so many gun-wielding guards around her. The VIP-like treatment that she received in Pakistan has raised many eyebrows now.

Reports suggest that Jyoti frequently attended events and parties hosted by Pakistan High Commission and was in contact with several officials there. She also had links with a person named Danish, who has been declared an "undesirable" person. As per Hisar Police, Jyoti was in touch with several Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs).

However, Jyoti's father Harish Malhotra has maintained that his daughter is innocent.

On Monday, Jyoti was sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Hisar court after the 9-day police remand period got over. Her mobile phone and laptop are still under examination.

Notably, Police are also investigating how Jyoti managed a luxurious lifestyle and how she was able to afford travel and stay in several countries. Authorities are investigating whether she received any kind of foreign funding.