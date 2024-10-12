ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi To Visit Ranchi On October 19: Here's Why

Ranchi: Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Ranchi, Jharkhand on October 19 to participate in various programs, including the Samvidhan Samman Sammelan.

Jharkhand Congress Media Department chief Satish Paul Munjani said on Saturday that preparations for his visit have already been started.

The main event will likely be held in the capital city’s Carnival Auditorium, which was recently inspected by Congress State President Keshav Mahto Kamlesh, along with fellow leaders including Shashi Bhushan Rai, Vinay Kumar Deepu, Ranchi District Rural Congress District President Rakesh Kiran Mahto, spokesperson Jagdish Sahu, and others.

The party sources said that the final approval for the venue was yet to come and would be finalised on Monday when the orders from the Congress high command in Delhi are expected.

“Once the venue is finalised, we will seek the security clearance for the program. Rahul ji’s security cannot be compromised,” they said.