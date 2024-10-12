ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi To Visit Ranchi On October 19: Here's Why

Congress leader will likely attend the Samvidhan Samman Sammelan in the Jharkhand capital

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 50 minutes ago

Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi (ETV Bharat)

Ranchi: Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Ranchi, Jharkhand on October 19 to participate in various programs, including the Samvidhan Samman Sammelan.

Jharkhand Congress Media Department chief Satish Paul Munjani said on Saturday that preparations for his visit have already been started.

The main event will likely be held in the capital city’s Carnival Auditorium, which was recently inspected by Congress State President Keshav Mahto Kamlesh, along with fellow leaders including Shashi Bhushan Rai, Vinay Kumar Deepu, Ranchi District Rural Congress District President Rakesh Kiran Mahto, spokesperson Jagdish Sahu, and others.

The party sources said that the final approval for the venue was yet to come and would be finalised on Monday when the orders from the Congress high command in Delhi are expected.

“Once the venue is finalised, we will seek the security clearance for the program. Rahul ji’s security cannot be compromised,” they said.

Expected Participants In Samvidhan Samman Sammelan

Sahu said that Gandhi's main focus in the Sammelan would be the rights of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs, and minorities, as defined by Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar through the Constitution, but are being snatched away.

“How reservation is being abolished due to privatisation and the intention of the current BJP government and RSS is to end reservation. During this, Rahul ji will also raise the issue of equal participation for those who have more participation in society and their rights being snatched away,” he said.

Although the Ranchi program will be his fifth such program in the country, this edition gains significance as it is being held ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand.

Read More

  1. "No Lessons Learned", Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre Over Chennai Train Collision
  2. Congress Analysing 'Unexpected' Results in Haryana: Rahul

Ranchi: Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Ranchi, Jharkhand on October 19 to participate in various programs, including the Samvidhan Samman Sammelan.

Jharkhand Congress Media Department chief Satish Paul Munjani said on Saturday that preparations for his visit have already been started.

The main event will likely be held in the capital city’s Carnival Auditorium, which was recently inspected by Congress State President Keshav Mahto Kamlesh, along with fellow leaders including Shashi Bhushan Rai, Vinay Kumar Deepu, Ranchi District Rural Congress District President Rakesh Kiran Mahto, spokesperson Jagdish Sahu, and others.

The party sources said that the final approval for the venue was yet to come and would be finalised on Monday when the orders from the Congress high command in Delhi are expected.

“Once the venue is finalised, we will seek the security clearance for the program. Rahul ji’s security cannot be compromised,” they said.

Expected Participants In Samvidhan Samman Sammelan

Sahu said that Gandhi's main focus in the Sammelan would be the rights of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs, and minorities, as defined by Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar through the Constitution, but are being snatched away.

“How reservation is being abolished due to privatisation and the intention of the current BJP government and RSS is to end reservation. During this, Rahul ji will also raise the issue of equal participation for those who have more participation in society and their rights being snatched away,” he said.

Although the Ranchi program will be his fifth such program in the country, this edition gains significance as it is being held ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand.

Read More

  1. "No Lessons Learned", Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre Over Chennai Train Collision
  2. Congress Analysing 'Unexpected' Results in Haryana: Rahul

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAHUL GANDHI MAY VISIT RANCHIRAHUL GANDHI RANCHI VISITRAHUL GANDHI JHARKHAND VISITRAHUL TO VISIT RANCHI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

First Korean Literature Nobel Laureate Han Kang's The Vegetarian Novel - What You Need To Know

Chennai Air Show: A Tale Of Joy For Lakhs And Sorrow For Some

A Tramcar Named Desire - Demise of Kolkata’s 150-Year-Old Icon

Opinion | Israel-Hamas War: Devastation Continues, Hostages Are Still Held Captive

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.