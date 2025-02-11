ETV Bharat / bharat

Why Is Manipur Governor Not Summoning Assembly For Constitutionally Mandated Session: Cong

New Delhi: Noting that Article 174 (1) of the Constitution stipulates that there cannot be more than a six-month gap between two assembly sessions, the Congress on Tuesday asked why the Manipur governor is "violating" the article by not summoning the Manipur Assembly for its constitutionally mandated session.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said today is the last day for a constitutionally mandated sitting of the Manipur Legislative Assembly's session.

Article 174 (1) of the Constitution of India stipulates there cannot be more than a six month gap between the last sitting of an assembly session and the first sitting of the next assembly session, he said.

"Why is the Manipur Governor violating Article 174(1) by not summoning the Manipur Legislative Assembly for its constitutionally mandated assembly session?" Ramesh said.

The session was declared null and void because the BJP could not appoint a successor to the CM against whom the Congress was scheduled to move a no-confidence motion on Monday and who was forced to resign on Sunday night, he said.