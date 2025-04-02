Why Is Home Minister Amit Shah Visiting Jammu And Kashmir On April 7?

Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to visit Jammu and Kashmir on April 7 and 8 to assess the security situation in the region. His visit, aimed at strengthening security measures and reviewing ongoing anti-militancy operations, comes in the aftermath of a recent gunfight in Kathua that left two militants and four police personnel dead.

The home minister's visit comes at a critical time, as security in the union territory has been intensified after recent infiltration attempts from Pakistan and the Kathua encounter. Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the region on April 19 to inaugurate the first train to Kashmir from Katra, ensuring that the safety of key infrastructure has become a top priority for security agencies.

During his visit, Shah will hold a high-level security meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, senior officials from paramilitary forces, intelligence agencies, the Jammu and Kashmir police, and civil administration. This meeting will focus on counterterrorism strategies, border security, and infrastructure protection.

A senior BJP leader, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told ETV Bharat that the home minister's schedule is being finalised and will be officially announced soon. “Shah will arrive on April 7 and return to Delhi the next day (April 8). His focus is primarily on the Jammu division, but he may make a surprise visit to Kashmir as well,” the leader said.



This visit will mark Shah's first on-site security review in Jammu and Kashmir since the recent assembly elections and the formation of the new government led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Although he has chaired five security meetings on J&K in New Delhi since December, this will be his first direct assessment on the ground.

As part of his visit, Shah is expected to travel to the International Border (IB) to assess the security situation amid reports of infiltration attempts from Pakistan. Officials say he will review countermeasures to prevent intrusions and neutralise any militants who have managed to enter the region.

In addition to security discussions, Shah is likely to meet the families of the police personnel killed in the Kathua encounter to offer condolences.

The review meeting will be attended by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, senior Army officers, and the heads of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), who will accompany the Home Minister from New Delhi.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has dismissed speculation linking Shah's visit to the ongoing anti-militancy operation in Kathua.

“Do not link the home minister's visit with the Kathua gunfight,” Abdullah said. “His visit was scheduled before the operation. It is purely coincidental that Amit Shah Sahab is coming to Jammu and Kashmir at this time,” he added.