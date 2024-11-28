ETV Bharat / bharat

Why Is Govt Formation Taking So Long, Asks Raut; Slams Shinde For Delhi 'Deciding' Sena Future

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut slammed caretaker CM Eknath Shinde, saying it is unfortunate that he does politics in the name of Bal Thackeray.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : 34 seconds ago

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday sought to know the reasons why the Mahayuti is unable to zero in on a chief minister and form government despite getting a massive mandate in the November 20 Maharashtra polls.

The Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, won 230 out of 288 assembly seats.

Talking to reporters in New Delhi, Raut slammed caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and said it is unfortunate that he does politics in the name of Bal Thackeray but the future of his party is decided in Delhi. The future of Bal Thackeray's Shiv Sena was never decided in Delhi but in Mumbai, Raut said.

"They (Mahayuti) have the majority. In this, the BJP has nearly 140 MLAs which takes them very close to the majority. Still, the Mahayuti has not been able to give a chief minister to Maharashtra. What are the reasons for this?" Raut questioned.

"If you get a majority then you should have had your CM in the next 24 hours. But people want to know what is the difficulty of the BJP in deciding the next chief minister," Raut added.

NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal said when there is an alliance of two or three parties, it takes time to hold discussions and then come to a conclusion. "In some cases, it has taken a month. The oath-taking ceremony of the new government should take place in the next two to three days," Bhujbal said.

