'Why Intervene In Issue Of Consolidation Of Suits:' SC On Krishna Janmasthan-Shahi Eidgah Dispute

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said that the plea challenging the Allahabad High Court order to combine 15 lawsuits on the Mathura Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute, may be raised later while querying that why should court intervene in the issue of consolidation of suits?

The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and comprising Justice Sanjay Kumar. The bench said prima facie took a view in favour of the high court decision to consolidate all the lawsuits, saying it favours both sides of the litigation. The bench asked, “Why should we intervene in the issue of consolidation of suits….”.

A counsel, representing the Committee of Management Trust Shahi Idgah, contended that suits not similar in nature are consolidated. Citing the high court decision, the counsel argued that it says any plea made will be taken up together, and stressed that will result in complications.

However, the bench did not agree with this contention. “No complications at all. It is in your benefit and their benefit also that multiple proceedings are avoided”, observed the bench. The bench said it does not understand why everything needs to be contested., and asked, “What difference will it make if it's consolidated?”

"But anyways consolidation makes no difference at all. We will adjourn this….Re-list in 1st week of April 2025”, said the bench. In January last year, the apex court put on hold an order passed by the Allahabad High Court in December 2023, directing a survey of the Shahi Eidgah mosque abutting the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura.

In August 2024, the high court gave a green signal to the trial of 18 suits relating to the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute. The high court had rejected a challenge by the mosque management committee.