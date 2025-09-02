Vikram Chip At Semicon India 2025: Why India’s First 32-Bit Processor Is More Than Just Tech

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated Semicon India in New Delhi, marking a historic three-day event that seeks to excite India's semiconductor ecosystem with key collaborations and strategic partnerships globally.

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday presented India's first indigenously developed Vikram-32 chip to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the opening day of the Semicon India 2025 conference.

Referring to semiconductors as the "digital diamond" of today, PM Modi said, "Oil was black gold, but semiconductor chips are a digital diamond."

What Is Vikram, India's First Made-In-India chip?

The Vikram 32-bit processor, designed and fabricated by the Semiconductor Laboratory of ISRO in Mohali, is named after Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, the visionary who created the foundation of India’s space programme. Its first proving ground was itself significant: the PSLV-C60 mission, where it was successfully tested in space.

This is not India's first chip; ISRO had previously developed the Vikram 1601, a 16-bit processor that has been used in launch vehicles since 2009. But the leap from 16-bit to 32-bit is significant.

The Vikram 32 can:

Handle floating-point calculations, critical for navigation and control in rockets.

Run on the Ada programming language, trusted in aerospace and defence.

Survive extreme heat and vibration during launches.

Manage large volumes of memory and execute complex instructions

“Chips like Vikram are the nervous system of rockets,” explained one ISRO engineer. “They process thousands of calculations per second, ensuring that satellites reach orbit safely. Without them, missions cannot succeed.”

But the Vikram 32 is more than just a rocket; its strength suggests potential for use in defence systems, automobiles and energy grids, all critical areas where reliability is literally life or death. In a world where supply chains can falter and geopolitics dictate one's ability to get chips, being self-sufficient in these types of technologies becomes a tactical advantage.

What Are Semiconductors?

Semiconductors are materials that can act as either a conductor or an insulator. These properties are especially useful in the emergent technology of electronic components like transistors and integrated circuits (microchips). Semiconductors are present in every smartphone and computer, as well as the advanced medical and communications technologies.

Currently, Taiwan is the global semiconductor technology leader. The US has made strides in this vital technology space, as has South Korea. China is the newest player.

PM Modi's Comments Regarding India's Semiconductor Sector

PM Narendra Modi announced that India will soon design the world's smallest chip. He emphasised that while India was late to compete in the semiconductor sector, India is now "unstoppable." Modi also stated that with representation from nearly 50 countries and thousands in attendance, the world is witnessing the innovation and youth in India.

Drawing a parallel between the past and present, he noted that while oil and coal defined the 20th century, semiconductors, “digital diamonds,” hold the power to shape the 21st century. Modi emphasized India’s transition from backend work to becoming a full-stack semiconductor nation, citing approvals of ten projects worth over ₹1.5 lakh crore since 2023. He also stressed policy reforms such as the National Single Window System to ease investor approvals and reduce bureaucratic delays, remarking, “the less paperwork, the more wafer work.”

The announcement came at the largest Semicon India conference ever held, at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi, and the numbers couldn't lie:

20,750 participants, 48 countries.

150 global speakers, including CEOs from the chip giants.

350+ exhibitors showing next-generation tech

The India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) was initiated in 2021, with a total outlay of ₹76,000 crore, and is progressing ahead of schedule, with around ₹65,000 crore already committed in ten projects, in six states. Five fabrication units are being built while two units are nearing production.

"We are no longer dreaming of this," Vaishnaw said. "We are executing."

A Global Chip War: Who Are The Top Semiconductor Firms?

The timing of India's semiconductor initiative is no accident. The COVID-19 pandemic revealed global dependence on East Asia for chips. Automakers shut down production. Smartphone launches were delayed. Even defence systems had their share of bottlenecks.

Taiwan, which produces 60% of the world's chips and nearly 90% of the most advanced chips, was at the centre of the crisis. The fate of the island (claimed by China and underwritten by the US) has become the pivotal hinge point of 21st-century geopolitics.

The US has put export limits in place to deny China access to the more advanced chips.

China has doubled down on its "Made in China 2025" plan to dominate the sector.

South Korea and Japan remain powerful forces in memory chips and automotive chips.

Japan's Renesas Electronics and Toshiba continue to be major players, particularly in automotive and industrial spaces.

From design to assembly, these countries and corporations dominate key parts of the semiconductor market. Semiconductors are now more than just business - they are about national security, economic influence, and global power projection.

For India, Vikram 32 is small in the 3nm wonder of Taiwan. The chips are built on 28 to 90nm nodes, and will not power the newest iPhones. They do represent sovereignty in certain applications, as well as a defence against supply chain disruptions and foreign control.

The Academia–Industry Push

One striking feature of India’s chip mission has been the mobilization of universities and research institutes.

At IIT Gandhinagar, Director Rajat Moona is spearheading the Department of Semiconductors and VLSI Technology. Their “SUMMER” programme trains thousands of students in chip design and manufacturing, feeding talent into the ecosystem.

“Globally, there will be a shortage of nearly one million semiconductor professionals by 2030,” Moona told ETV Bharat. “India alone can fill a large share of this demand. Just as we became the IT hub in the 1990s, we are now on the cusp of becoming the world’s semiconductor talent hub.”

At Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU), Director General Sundar Manoharan is blending solar manufacturing expertise with semiconductors. With Micron USA, PDEU has already trained batches of engineers on 12-inch wafers and chip packaging. A new ₹100 crore cleanroom fab is on the way.

“These efforts will not only create manpower but also employment,” Manoharan said. “This is how India bridges the global talent gap.”

Dr. Sundar Manoharan, Director General of Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU), underlined the steep challenges and opportunities in building India’s semiconductor talent pool. He told ETV Bharat, “Semiconductor is a very initial area, and this is a deeply intensive career. You need a very intensive infrastructure. So one has to invest, and when the academy is willing to invest in infrastructure and machinery, the government and industry are equally willing to contribute. We have found this manufacturing skillset very challenging, but also very enterprising.”

Global CEOs Line Up

The world’s chip giants see India as both market and partner. At Semicon India 2025, top executives were almost unanimous in their optimism. Applied Materials’ Prabu Raja told ETV Bharat, “Move beyond Make in India to Invent in India. Design will be the real differentiator.”

ASML CEO Christophe Fouquet: “Countries are racing to secure their tech future, and we see in India a partner with great potential.”

LAM Research CEO Timothy Archer: “We have trained 60,000 engineers with Indian universities. This is a long-term partnership.”

AMD’s Mark Papermaster: “India’s semiconductor rise reminds me of its IT services boom.”

Tokyo Electron’s Toshiki Kawai: “We want to help you realise your aspiration of Make in India.”

Even Celesta Capital committed $1 billion for a “Deep Tech Alliance,” promising to incubate world-class chip startups in India.

States Join The Race

Semiconductors are no longer just a Delhi story. States are competing fiercely to host fabs and ATMP (Assembly, Testing, Marking, Packaging) units.

Assam proudly showcased two chips, the Tata OSAT Chip and a Neural Amplifier IC from NIT Silchar. “Assam is fuelling India’s semiconductor journey,” said CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Odisha displayed chips from NIT Rourkela and Parala Maharaja Engineering College. CM Mohan Majhi called it “a proud part of India’s technological renaissance.”

Gujarat remains the epicentre, with Micron’s facility in Sanand and Tata’s fabs in Dholera.

This federal competition echoes the early IT boom, when Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune vied for the title of India’s Silicon Valley.

The India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), launched in 2021, is at the heart of India's semiconductor aspirations. The ISM is aimed at establishing domestic capacity to reduce dependence on global supply chains, and it aims to achieve this through a ₹76,000 crore ($9.1 billion) Production Linked Incentive scheme. It has seen ₹65,000 crore in issued commitments across 10 approved projects in six states, Gujarat, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. Of these approved units, five are under construction, with two set to receive chips in the near future.

By 2030, India intends to capture 5 per cent of the global semiconductor market, with its domestic market targeting $100–110 billion. Although India is still relatively behind (as players such as Taiwan, South Korea, and the US lead the space), the ISM shows a significant long-term effort towards sovereignty, autonomy and leadership against rivals.

The Challenges Ahead

For all the hope, however, there is no doubt that India will face many challenges.

Advanced nodes: India will not be producing advanced 3nm or 5nm chips anytime soon. Right now, India is focused on mature nodes (28 to 90nm).

Capital intensity: A single fab can cost $10 billion or more. Long-term investment is key.

Ecosystem gaps: India will need to build entire supply chains, from chemicals to companies that make lithography machines.

Talent scale-up: Finding and training 300,000 people in five years is a daunting task.

While Vikram chips will not play with Taiwan's 3nm chips - it is built on 28 to 90nm nodes, it was strategically designed to focus on high-volume applications, such as power management chips, automotive controllers, and IoT devices, and all have real economic and strategic implications. While measures implemented under the ISM can help India weather global headwinds along with tech embargoes and economic warfare, India still has a long way to go in the chip race.

In the past 10 years, India has produced six times as many electronics, with electronics exports increasing eight times. The downside is that there is still a long way to go. India needs capabilities, such as producing advanced-level semiconductors, to produce 3nm chips. The manufacturing ecosystem needs to evolve and develop, as well as more sustained investment, a skilled workforce and better infrastructure.

What advantages India really has is its huge and growing consumer market & established engineering capabilities.

The global semiconductor industry is projected to be worth $1 trillion by 2030. The Vikram chip is a significant milestone in India's progress in the sector and the start of India's transition from being a consumer of semiconductors to a producer.

