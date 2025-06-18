Why Indian Students Are Choosing Iran And Other Foreign Countries To Study Medicine

Hyderabad: As Israel pounds Iran, over 1,000 Indian students studying medicine in the Islamic Republic find themselves in a precarious situation and urged the Indian government to evacuate them from the war-hit country.
Over 100 stranded Indian students from Urmia Medical University in Iran, including 90 from the Kashmir Valley are being flown back to the country on Wednesday.
According to estimates, each year, approximately 20,000 to 25,000 Indian students go abroad to study medicine.
As the Iran-Israel war goes on, ETV Bharat takes a look at major reasons why Indians students are going to foreign countries to pursue medical education
Lesser Known Countries For Medical Education
Each year, approximately 20,000 to 25,000 Indian students go abroad to study medicine and they are looking beyond the traditional Anglophone nations and opting for lesser known but viable options for medical education.
Indian Students Pursuing Medical Education In Iran
According to the MEA’s estimated data of Indian students studying abroad, in 2022, about 2,050 students were enrolled in Iran, mostly for medical studies, at institutions like the Tehran University of Medical Sciences, Shahid Beheshti University and Islamic Azad University.
According to data available, around 1,500 students from India are currently pursuing their medical degrees in Iran, namely from institutes like Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences, Islamic Azad University of Medical Sciences, Iran University of Medical Sciences, Tehran University of Medical Sciences, Hamadan University of Medical Sciences, Golestan University of Medical Sciences, and Kerman University of Medical Sciences.
Why Indians Are Choosing Iran For Medical Education
- Cut throat competition for entrance into Medical colleges: In India, nearly 23 lakh students appeared for the NEET-UG exam. Consider this number to the 1.1 lakh MBBS seats across India. This drives many aspirants to look for better opportunities elsewhere in the world.
- Exorbitant fees to pursue Medicine: There are only 55,000 seats in government medical colleges, where tuition remains within reach for the average household. The fees for the remaining seats in private institutions are exorbitant, which most families can’t afford.
- Lower fees in Iranian Medical colleges: Tuition fees at universities like Tehran University of Medical Sciences and Isfahan University of Medical Sciences are significantly lower compared to those in Europe or the United States.
- Affordable Cost Of Living: Living expenses in Iran are also affordable, which is especially beneficial for students from middle-income families.
- Pursuing Medical Education in Iran is cheaper than Bangladesh: According to some educational experts, In Iran Tuition and living expenses, factoring in scholarships, can cost as little as Rs 14-15 lakh for a five-year MBBS course, compared to Rs 40 lakh in Bangladesh.
- Scholarships offer by Iran: Iran offers many scholarships also helps lure Indian students to the country.
- Iranian medical universities are attracting Indian students with modern infrastructure, integrated curricula, and early clinical exposure.
- Iranian Medical Universities are recognised by National Medical Commission (NMC) of India: Medical universities in Iran are recognised by the National Medical Commission (NMC) of India, ensuring that Indian students who graduate from these institutions are eligible to practice medicine in India after clearing the FMGE (NEXT) exam.
Major Reasons Why Indian Students Go Abroad To Study Medicine
Cost-Effective Education Abroad
The cost of medical education in India, especially in private institutions, can be prohibitively high. Tuition fees for private medical colleges often range from INR 50 lakhs to INR 1.75 cr or more for a full course. In contrast, several foreign universities offer high-quality medical education at a fraction of this cost.
Favourite Foreign Destinations For Indian Students To Pursue Medicine
Regions like the Caribbean, Europe, and other Asian countries like the Philippines, have become popular destinations for Indian medical students due to their affordable tuition fees. For years Indian students have increasingly sought medical education in countries such as Russia, Ukraine, China, the Philippines, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan. Over 10,000 Indian students, mostly studying medicine, are now enrolled in the Central Asian country’s universities. For instance, the average cost of a six-year medical degree in Kazakhstan or Kyrgyzstan ranges from INR 20 to 30 lakhs, significantly lower than the fees charged by private medical colleges in India. The cost of living in these countries is often lower than in India, making foreign medical education an attractive option for middle-class families.
Past Instances When Indian Medical Students Were Stuck In Conflict Zones
Ukraine-Russian Conflict
In 2022, nearly 20,000 students were enrolled at some 30-odd Ukrainian universities offering courses in medicine. After Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, India safely evacuated thousands of Indians studying MBBS in Ukraine amid the war with Russia. Apart from a small Indian Business community in Ukraine, more than 18000 Indian students study medicine and engineering in Ukrainian universities were to be pulled out of military conflict zones especially in Eastern region.
