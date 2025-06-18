ETV Bharat / bharat

Why Indian Students Are Choosing Iran And Other Foreign Countries To Study Medicine

Smoke billows following an Israeli strike in central Tehran on June 15, 2025. ( AFP )

Hyderabad: As Israel pounds Iran, over 1,000 Indian students studying medicine in the Islamic Republic find themselves in a precarious situation and urged the Indian government to evacuate them from the war-hit country.

Over 100 stranded Indian students from Urmia Medical University in Iran, including 90 from the Kashmir Valley are being flown back to the country on Wednesday.

According to estimates, each year, approximately 20,000 to 25,000 Indian students go abroad to study medicine.

As the Iran-Israel war goes on, ETV Bharat takes a look at major reasons why Indians students are going to foreign countries to pursue medical education

Lesser Known Countries For Medical Education

Indian Students Pursuing Medical Education In Iran

According to the MEA’s estimated data of Indian students studying abroad, in 2022, about 2,050 students were enrolled in Iran, mostly for medical studies, at institutions like the Tehran University of Medical Sciences, Shahid Beheshti University and Islamic Azad University.