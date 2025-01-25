ETV Bharat / bharat

Why Healthcare Cooperation Holds Significance In India-Indonesia Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets the President of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Saturday. Subianto will be the Chief Guest for India's 76th Republic Day celebrations. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Though maritime security and defence cooperation were expected areas of discussion during the delegation-level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto here on Saturday, healthcare and medical cooperation between India and the Southeast Asian nation garnered a significant amount of attention.

Among the several bilateral documents that were exchanged following the talks, there was one between the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Indonesia's Ministry of Health.

"Indonesia is very keen to not only cooperate on the policy level on health but the government also wants to attract Indian hospitals to open hospitals in Indonesia," Jaideep Mazumdar, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs, said during a special media briefing on President Subianto’s visit here after the talks.

"They would like to have their doctors being trained and exposed to our health system, to undergo internships, to send students here, to send practising doctors here, technicians on equipment and a whole host of different areas under health," Mazumdar said.

Indonesia places significant importance on health and medical cooperation with India for a variety of strategic, economic, and cultural reasons. These include shared regional interests, mutual benefits in medical research and innovation, and the practical needs of both countries to improve their healthcare systems.

As two of the largest and most populous countries in Asia, Indonesia and India share common interests in enhancing regional stability and fostering closer ties within the Indo-Pacific region. Both nations have a strong commitment to multilateralism, and their collaboration in sectors like health, science, and technology serves as a critical element of broader diplomatic ties.

Indonesia, as a prominent member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), seeks to strengthen its role in regional affairs, and India, with its growing influence in Asia, shares similar aspirations. By working together on health-related matters, both countries can better address common health challenges in the region, including epidemics, emerging diseases, and public health concerns.

Cooperation with India enhances Indonesia's ability to influence global health governance, especially through forums like the World Health Organization (WHO) and other international bodies. Joint efforts can amplify their voices on the global stage and help shape international health policies that benefit both nations.

Both Indonesia and India face similar public health challenges due to their large populations, diverse geographical settings, and developing healthcare infrastructure.

Both countries deal with infectious diseases like tuberculosis, dengue, malaria, and other communicable diseases. By cooperating on surveillance systems, research, and early warning systems, they can better prevent and control the spread of these diseases across borders.