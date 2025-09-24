ETV Bharat / bharat

'Why Didn't You Hang Him Till Now?': SC To Centre During Hearing On Plea Of Balwant Singh Rajoana

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday, while hearing a plea by Balwant Singh Rajoana, convicted for the assassination of Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh in 1995, questioned the inordinate delay in deciding his mercy plea.

The apex court asked the Centre, "Why didn't you hang him till now? Who is to blame for that….at least we have not stayed his execution, we suppose…". The top court made it clear to the Centre that on the next date of hearing it should have clear instructions, as it would not adjourn the matter.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi represented Rajoana. On 25 November 2024, the Centre had said the matter regarding a decision on death row convict Rajoana's mercy plea is sensitive, after which the court granted it four more weeks to take a decision on it.

Rajoana, 58 years, a member of the banned Babbar Khalsa, has been sentenced to the death penalty in the case related to the assassination of Beant Singh.

The apex court on November 18, 2024, had directed President Droupadi Murmu's secretary to place before her the mercy petition with a request to decide the matter within two weeks. However, the apex court put its order on hold upon a request by the Solicitor General.

Bhullar, another accused, is already out of prison

Rohatgi argued that there were people in the same attack, and Devender Bhullar was one of them, and in Bhullar's case, he was sentenced to death and his petition was dismissed by the apex court. It was argued before the bench in the curative petition, Bhullar's case was commuted to life, and today, Bhullar is out.

"Don't know what will happen (in my client's case). If this death has to go then commutation must happen, and if commutation happens, he is bound to be out today after 30 years", said Rohatgi.

Justice Mehta said that the court is not aware of the Punjab rules, but in Rajasthan, he would not have come out because these are exceptions under the prison rules. Rohatgi said, but persons involved in the same incident are already out of prison. The bench asked how Bhullar got out. The bench was informed that under its curative jurisdiction, the apex court commuted the sentence of Bhullar from death to life imprisonment. The bench asked not till the last breath? The bench was informed that it was commuted more than 10 years ago, and once the death sentence is commuted and the convict has served 25-30 years, unless it is a last breath case, he would be out of prison.

SC asks for Bhullar's judgment

"Your lordships have held repeatedly, being on death row for more than 2 years or 3 years, it is sufficient in violation of Article 21. Today, it is 15 years. He was convicted in 2007 or 2006. It was confirmed by the high court…sometimes the Centre says that others have filed appeals in the Supreme Court. I am not concerned with others", said Rohatgi, adding that his client did not file an appeal in the top court. The bench asked Rohatgi to place Bhullar's judgment on record. The bench was informed that a review petition has been filed regarding the judgment in Rajoana's case.