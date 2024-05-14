Why Did PM Modi Choose 11.40 AM On May 14 For Filing Nomination?

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi filed his nomination papers from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday. PM Modi arrived at the DM office in Varanasi clad in a full-sleeved white Kurta with white churidar and Blue jacket.

Modi, the sitting MP and BJP's candiatate, filed his nomination papers at the district magistrate's office. Varansi will go in for polling in the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha polls on June 1.

Ahead of filing his nomination, he offered prayers at Dashashwamedh Ghat on the banks of the Ganges in the temple town and boarded a cruise to the Namo Ghat. He offered prayers at the Kaal Bhairav Temple in Varanasi and was seen performing Aarti at the Temple.

PM Modi also performed Ganga Aarti, offering prayers to the River Ganga on the auspicious occasion of Ganga Saptami today.

Why Did PM Modi Choose 11.40 AM, May 14 For Filing Nomination?

PM Modi particularly chose the date, May 14 for filing his nomination for several reasons. May 14 is observed and celebrated as Ganga Saptami, a sacred day in Hinduism. The date holds importance due to the conjunction of Ganga Saptami and Pushya Nakshatra, a celestial alignment believed to enhance the success of any endeavor undertaken on this day, potentially leading to the fulfillment of one's desires.

PM Modi chose 11.40 AM as the auspicious time to file his nomination because the hour coincides with Abhijit Muhurat and Anand Yog. According to astrology, Abhijit Muhurat is the eighth muhurat of the day, occurring between the sunrise and the sunset.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was among those present at the collectorate when Modi filed his papers. Along with the UP CM, Pandit Ganeshwar Shastri, a member of the Brahmin community who is known for determining the auspicious time for the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya was also in attendance inside the nomination centre.