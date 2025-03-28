ETV Bharat / bharat

Why Did Congress Announce Its Bihar Alliance with RJD? Will Tejashwi Be the CM Face?

Patna: "Lalu Prasad shares a close bond with Sonia and Rahul Gandhi and communicates with them whenever the alliance faces a crisis. As he visits districts and tells his workers that Tejashwi Yadav will become the Chief Minister in this year's assembly elections, it is clear that he has begun his campaign," said senior journalist Arun Pandey.

Lalu Prasad's Crucial Role in the Alliance

Arun Pandey stated that if needed, Lalu Prasad would directly engage with the Congress high command to support Tejashwi. Despite his ill health, Lalu Prasad is expected to be active in some regions during the assembly elections. He may also join the election campaign alongside senior Congress leaders, ensuring that the alliance remains intact.

RJD-Congress Alliance Finalised

With the Bihar assembly elections approaching, political parties have entered election mode. Speculations had arisen regarding a rift between RJD and Congress over the INDIA alliance, but the recent Congress meeting in Delhi dispelled such doubts. The party reaffirmed its commitment to contesting the elections in alliance with RJD.

On March 25, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi convened a meeting in Delhi with senior Bihar Congress leaders and party in-charges. The discussion focused on the party's election strategy, confirming that Congress and RJD will contest the elections together.

Seat-Sharing and CM Face Yet to be Decided

At a joint press conference, Bihar Congress in-charge Krishna Allavaru and state Congress president Rajesh Kumar reaffirmed that Congress will contest under the INDIA alliance. However, regarding seat-sharing and the Chief Ministerial candidate, Allavaru clarified that the decision would be taken collectively by the alliance leadership at a later stage.

Internal Differences on Tejashwi’s Leadership

Disagreements within Congress emerged soon after the Delhi meeting. While Krishna Allavaru stated that the alliance leadership would decide on the CM candidate, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Akhilesh Prasad Singh declared the very next day that the Bihar assembly elections would be fought under Tejashwi Yadav’s leadership.

Akhilesh Singh reiterated that the 2020 elections were contested under Tejashwi’s leadership and that the 2025 elections would be the same.

RJD Confident About Tejashwi Leading the Alliance

RJD leaders expressed enthusiasm over the alliance confirmation. RJD MLA Akhtarul Islam Shaheen remarked that while media reports suggested Congress dissatisfaction, the Delhi meeting clarified the situation.