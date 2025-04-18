ETV Bharat / bharat

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Srinagar: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is deploying its elite CoBRA commandos into Jammu and Kashmir — its first time ever. With jungle warfare expertise and surgical counter-insurgency efforts in India's Red Corridor, these battle-hardened troops are now going into Jammu's dense woods, where militant activities have been increasingly on the rise over the last year.

Following are 10 facts you should know about the CoBRA commandos and their mission in Jammu and Kashmir:

1. First-Time Deployment To Kashmir: The CRPF's CoBRA, a jungle warfare specialist unit, is being deployed in Jammu and Kashmir for the first time ever since its induction in 2008. It is a change of internal security strategy, with CoBRA never having conducted operations in this state before.

2. Originally Meant for Maoist Zones: Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) was set up exactly to counter Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) in India's Red Corridor — a belt of Naxal-affected states covering Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Maharashtra.

3. Growing Militancy in Jammu Forests: The shift's cause is growing militant operations in forests within Jammu where terrain is deemed close enough as such to now involve the use of CoBRA's jungle warfare capabilities.

4. Official Announcement and New Unit: The deployment was officially announced by CRPF DG Gyanendra Pratap Singh on Thursday during the 86th Raising Day celebrations. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also announced that a new CoBRA unit will be raised exclusively for Jammu and Kashmir operations.

5. Guerrilla Specialized Training: The commandos of CoBRA receive rigorous training in guerrilla warfare, jungle survival skills, ambush/counter-ambush training, explosive training, and disabling of IEDs at CRPF's training school at Belgaum in Karnataka and the Counter-Insurgency and Jungle Warfare School of the Army at Mizoram.

6. High-End Weapons and Tech Gear: They're armed with INSAS, AK-47s, Tavor X-95s, grenade launchers, and sniper rifles. In addition, they carry GPS devices, night vision equipment, satellite communication tools, and wear light tactical gear for swift jungle movement.