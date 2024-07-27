ETV Bharat / bharat

Why Charaideo Moidams’ Recognition As World Heritage Site Can Boost India's Act East Policy

New Delhi: The recognition of the Charaideo Moidams in Assam as a UNESCO World Heritage Site under the cultural category has the huge potential to boost people-to-people ties between India’s northeastern region and South East Asia, which is a key focus of New Delhi’s Act East Policy.

This recognition of the historic site in Assam’s Charaideo district has been given during the ongoing 46th conference of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in New Delhi. Why this assumes significance is that the site will be a major tourist attraction for visitors from Southeast Asia, who have historical and cultural connections with the Ahom dynasty that ruled Assam for over six decades from 1228 to 1826 AD.

The Charaideo Moidams is the largest span of land that has the presence of a huge number of Moidams, the local term for the tomb, which was built during the reign of the Ahom kingdom. The Moidams of Charaideo are places where members of the Ahom royal family were buried.

The Ahom people belong to the Tai ethnic group, which is widespread across Southeast Asia. The Tai people have a shared cultural and linguistic heritage and their presence can be traced to modern-day Thailand, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam, Cambodia and parts of southern China.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, noted educationist of Assam Dayananda Borgohain explained that the Ahom people were originally from a Tai kingdom called Muang Mao in present-day Yunnan province of China. “Apart from Muang Mao, there were 11 other Tai kingdoms in Yunnan,” Borgohain said. “These people were very erudite and civilised. However, because of this, they were a subject of envy among the Han majority people of China.”

He elaborated that Han rulers frequently carried out attacks against these Tai kingdoms. One such Han emperor, Chi Wang Ti, carried out a particularly violent attack that forced the Tai people to move out of Yunnan. “In one day, 470 scholars were killed,” Borgohain said. “Except for books on agriculture, all other books were burned.”

Following this, the people of the Tai kingdoms of Yunnan went to other places in Southeast Asia like Thailand, Laos, Vietnam, Cambodia, even in some other places in China and a small number in Taiwan. One such faction, under Sukaphaa, decided to move west from Yunnan to India.

“In 1214, Sukaphaa, along with 9,000 of his people started traversing towards the west,” Borgohain said. “In 14 years, they crossed 1,112 km and then entered Assam after crossing the Patkai hill range. The area he entered was known as Saumarpith then.”

Borgohain explained that Charaideo was not the first place that Sukaphaa zeroed in as the place to establish his kingdom, an aim he had come with. He traversed up and down the Brahmaputra before finding the mouth of the tributary river Dikhow. He then sailed up the river and landed in a place near the present Assam-Nagaland border.