Why Char Dham Witnesses High Death Toll? 37 Devotees Died So Far, Most In Kedarnath

Dehradun: Uttarakhand's Char Dham witnesses a huge influx of devotees from across the country but many deaths are recorded during the six-month yatra every year. Let us know why there are more deaths in Char Dham Yatra than in other religious and tourists sites located in high altitude.

Despite all arrangements to ensure safety of devotees, so far 37 people have died in the Char Dham Yatra, which started on April 30. Notably, most of the deaths were recorded in Kedarnath Dham.

Among the dhams, Kedarnath Dham is situated at an altitude of about 3,584 metres above sea level followed by Yamunotri Dham at 3,291 metres, Badrinath Dham at 3,133 metres and Gangotri Dham at 3,415 metres. Hemkund Sahib, the highest Gurudwara of the Sikh community is located at 4,329 metres. Even though Hemkund Sahib's altitude is higher than Kedarnath, its death toll is zero.

There are many popular tourists spots in high altitudes, frequented by visitors but the death toll is almost negligible. The altitude of Ladakh is 3,529 meters while Tawang and Zuluk of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, are at 3000 metres and Kaza of Himachal Pradesh is at 3,650 metres. Many tourists visit these spots but the death toll is very low.

Data from Uttarakhand State Emergency Operations Centre shows in 2024, a total of 52 devotees lost their lives, with maximum deaths in Kedarnath, Badrinath recorded 14 deaths and Yamunotri and Gangotri 12 and 3 deaths respectively.

Although its been only 27 days since commencement of the yatra, 37 people have died. Of whom, two persons died in Badrinath due to illness, seven in Gangotri and 10 in Yamunotri. The death toll in Kedarnath is 18, highest so far. Doctors said the cause of the deaths is cardiac arrest or extreme ill health. This apart, 6 deaths occurred during a helicopter crash in Uttarkashi.

Likewise previous years, among the deceased include many above 50 years of age and most deaths occurred due to cardiac arrest. Dr KK Tripathi said most deaths on mountains occur among people with breathing problems. "Sometimes many people who are not in good health and suffering from breathing problem or heart-related ailments, climb the mountain, posing health risk," Dr Tripathi said.

Doctor's advice to devotees going to Char Dham:

Doctors said that people going to Char Dham or any hilly area should start preparing for it months in advance because if a person suddenly climbs the mountain then he/she may face health issues due to heart or blood pressure problem. In order to visit such places, one should practising much in advance. Dr. Tripathi said a person who has trouble breathing, gets tired very quickly and starts breathing heavily after walking a little distance. Also, if he suffers from chest pain or has any major operation, then he should not opt for such a journey.

Why Chardham has high death toll?

If we talk about Vaishno Devi, the path is also not that difficult. Leh-Ladakh may be located at a higher altitude than Uttarakhand, but you can easily go there by car, but in Dhams like Kedarnath and Yamunotri, one has to go on foot, which is challenging for the elderly and the sick and people face trouble breathing.

"Along with regular walk, proper sleep and exercise, one should climb stairs regularly. Carry your necessary medicines before going on the journey. It is very important to get all the tests done," Dr Tripathi added.

What mountaineers say?

Mountaineer Sheetal Raj said climbing a mountain is not everyone's cup of tea. "It is only after preparing for months that a mountaineer thinks of climbing to a height of 3000 or 4000 metres. However people coming to Char Dham think that they will easily reach the Dham by availing a car, whereas in reality the picture is different," Raj said.

Health guidelines:

If an elderly person is travelling to Char Dham, get all his tests done beforehand. If you have breathing problems, do not opt for the journey. Walking fast makes our breathing rate becomes fast and we start facing problems. So, take small steps and regular breaks so that the body gets time to adjust according to the weather. Do not carrying load while walking and if possible, keep both hands free. Talk less while walking. Wear proper clothes and carry food during the journey.

Dr Tripathi said to reach the Dham, devotees have to climb about 18 km on foot. In such a situation, a sick person is not able to withstand and dies.

Devotee count at Char Dham:

So far, highest number of 5.51 lakh devotees have visited Kedarnath Dham. Coming to the other dhams, 2.54 lakh devotees visited Yamunotri Dham, 2.41 lakh Gangotri Dham and 3.78 lakh Badrinath. It is expected that the figure will cross 50 lakhs this time too. Last year 42.92 lakh devotees had visited the four Dhams and 52 devotees had lost their lives.