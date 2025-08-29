Why Baisaran Meadows Was Targeted By Pak Terrorists: NIA Finds Three Reasons

By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday officially admitted that high tourist presence, relative isolation and late security response were the reasons behind terrorists making Baisaran Meadows at Pahalgam a soft target for the April 22 attack.
"Following our investigation, we understood that three prominent factors, like high tourist hotspots, isolation of the place and time-taking-response to counterattack were the major reasons for the terrorist to carry out the dastardly attack at Pahalgam," a senior NIA official said here.
Heavily armed Pakistan-born terrorists killed 26 people, which was termed as the most barbaric terror incident in Jammu & Kashmir in the recent past.
The official further confirmed that a total of three Pakistan-born terrorists sprayed bullets on the innocent tourists, killing them on the spot.
"The three terrorists who were killed in a recent army operation in the Kashmir valley were involved in the Pahalgam terror attack," the official said.
The security forces killed all three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam massacre in a recent operation nicknamed “Operation Mahadev,” in the Lidwas forest area of the Harwan area in Srinagar outskirts.
Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday felicitated personnel from the Indian Army, CRPF, and Jammu & Kashmir Police for their successful execution of Operation Mahadev, which led to the neutralization of three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack.
Stating that the agency will file its chargesheet over the Pahalgam investigation by October, the official said that they have collected all the critical and crucial information related to the incident.
Quoting an interrogation report of the overground workers (OGW) involved in the Pahalgam incident, the official said that the OGWs were paid Rs 3000 each for aiding the terrorists.
"The OGWs mainly provided food and shelter to the slain terrorists," the official added.
Referring to the Malegaon blast incident, the official said that the agency is going through the court judgments which were pronounced recently.
“It's a more than 1000-page judgment. We are going through all the pages of the judgment, and accordingly, we will take a call,” the official said.
A Mumbai court recently acquitted all seven accused, including former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col. Prasad Purohit, in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.
The court, in its judgment, said that the prosecution ‘failed to prove the case’ and that the accused ‘deserved the benefit of doubt.’
