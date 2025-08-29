ETV Bharat / bharat

Why Baisaran Meadows Was Targeted By Pak Terrorists: NIA Finds Three Reasons

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with the forces personnel who were a part of the Operation Mahadev. ( ETV Bharat )

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday officially admitted that high tourist presence, relative isolation and late security response were the reasons behind terrorists making Baisaran Meadows at Pahalgam a soft target for the April 22 attack.

"Following our investigation, we understood that three prominent factors, like high tourist hotspots, isolation of the place and time-taking-response to counterattack were the major reasons for the terrorist to carry out the dastardly attack at Pahalgam," a senior NIA official said here.

Heavily armed Pakistan-born terrorists killed 26 people, which was termed as the most barbaric terror incident in Jammu & Kashmir in the recent past.

The official further confirmed that a total of three Pakistan-born terrorists sprayed bullets on the innocent tourists, killing them on the spot.

"The three terrorists who were killed in a recent army operation in the Kashmir valley were involved in the Pahalgam terror attack," the official said.

The security forces killed all three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam massacre in a recent operation nicknamed “Operation Mahadev,” in the Lidwas forest area of the Harwan area in Srinagar outskirts.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday felicitated personnel from the Indian Army, CRPF, and Jammu & Kashmir Police for their successful execution of Operation Mahadev, which led to the neutralization of three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack.