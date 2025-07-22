ETV Bharat / bharat

Why Are More Students Taking Their Lives? Inside A Generation’s Academic And Emotional Crisis

New Delhi: Student suicides in the country continue to tell a tragic story of a generation caught up in academic hopes and unchecked emotional trauma. According to the National Crime Records Bureau, data for 2022 indicated that student suicides accounted for 7.6% of all suicides, down slightly from 8.0% in 2021, but the data show a scary pattern.

Increasing Rates Despite Small Decline

There was a slight decrease on a year-to-year basis, from 13,089 student suicides in 2021 to 13,044 in 2022, but the trend across the decade shows that the number has doubled from 6,654 in 2013 to 13,044 in 2022, a 64% increase. Importantly, student suicides have consistently increased at a rate of approximately four per cent per year, double the overall suicides that increased at approximately two per cent per year.

Regional and Gender Differences

Nearly one third of all student suicides in 2022 came from those three states alone--Maharashtra (1,764 cases), Tamil Nadu (1,416) and Madhya Pradesh (1,340)--the southern states (Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Union Territories) accounted for 29% of total cases.

Overall, male student cases experiencing at least a six per cent reduction in suicide incidents may mask vulnerabilities in young women, as female student suicides increased by seven per cent. The vast majority of suicides (53%) were male students in 2022, and yet we see gender differences in the number of suicides and the trends over the years.

Awadhesh Kumar Jha, Principal of Sarvodaya Co-ed Vidyalaya, told ETV Bharat, “Academic pressure is relentless, students are squeezed between rigid syllabi, cut‑throat competition and the fear of failure.” He notes that the education system lacks alternative routes for students who don't thrive in high‑stakes examinations, making marks the sole measure of success. Emotional well‑being is frequently sacrificed at the altar of performance.

On mental health initiatives, he warns that despite growing visibility, most institutions "lack trained full‑time counsellors and structured programmes integrated into daily academic life.” Confidentiality concerns and stigma discourage help‑seeking. He advocates “proactive mental health policies, not one‑time workshops,” creating safe, non‑judgmental spaces for students.

Jha also highlights the damaging culture of coaching institute hubs like Kota: Long hours, isolation, and one‑shot exam preparation that reduces children to stress machines. He calls for a paradigm shift, from marks‑focused to growth‑focused education, with mandatory counsellor‑student ratios, early mental health curriculum, and public messaging that values students for who they are, not just what they score.

Core Drivers: Academic Distress, Socioeconomic Stresses, and Emotional Isolation

Multiple factors converge to create a pressure cooker environment: Exam-centric competition and academic distress remain constant triggers. NCRB data notes that 1,123 suicides of minors in 2022 were explicitly linked to examination failure, with Maharashtra topping the list (378 cases), followed by Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand.

Socioeconomic stressors, including caste discrimination, ragging, financial constraints, and forced career paths, intersect with emotional health. Reports from educational experts emphasise how these pressures disproportionately affect marginalised students.

Emotional isolation, fuelled by social media comparison and nuclear family dynamics, further erodes students’ sense of belonging and emotional support.

Systemic Failures: Rural Data Gaps and Institutional Blindspots

Although the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, decriminalised suicide attempts of individuals with mental illness, lingering stigma and outdated laws still impede both reporting and help‑seeking, especially in rural areas.

Elite institutions like IITs and central universities also continue to report suicides, 98 deaths from 2019 to 2023 across IITs alone, and 122 attributed to ragging in central universities during the same period. These reflect failures at multiple institutional levels.

Landmark Responses: Task Force and Mental Health Initiatives

In recognition of the crisis, the Supreme Court constituted a national task force led by former Justice S Ravindra Bhat to recommend reforms to protect student mental health.

Several government and state-level interventions now seek to address the growing gap