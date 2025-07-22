Why Are More Students Taking Their Lives? Inside A Generation’s Academic And Emotional Crisis

New Delhi: Student suicides in the country continue to tell a tragic story of a generation caught up in academic hopes and unchecked emotional trauma. According to the National Crime Records Bureau, data for 2022 indicated that student suicides accounted for 7.6% of all suicides, down slightly from 8.0% in 2021, but the data show a scary pattern.
Increasing Rates Despite Small Decline
There was a slight decrease on a year-to-year basis, from 13,089 student suicides in 2021 to 13,044 in 2022, but the trend across the decade shows that the number has doubled from 6,654 in 2013 to 13,044 in 2022, a 64% increase. Importantly, student suicides have consistently increased at a rate of approximately four per cent per year, double the overall suicides that increased at approximately two per cent per year.
Regional and Gender Differences
Nearly one third of all student suicides in 2022 came from those three states alone--Maharashtra (1,764 cases), Tamil Nadu (1,416) and Madhya Pradesh (1,340)--the southern states (Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Union Territories) accounted for 29% of total cases.
Overall, male student cases experiencing at least a six per cent reduction in suicide incidents may mask vulnerabilities in young women, as female student suicides increased by seven per cent. The vast majority of suicides (53%) were male students in 2022, and yet we see gender differences in the number of suicides and the trends over the years.
Awadhesh Kumar Jha, Principal of Sarvodaya Co-ed Vidyalaya, told ETV Bharat, “Academic pressure is relentless, students are squeezed between rigid syllabi, cut‑throat competition and the fear of failure.” He notes that the education system lacks alternative routes for students who don't thrive in high‑stakes examinations, making marks the sole measure of success. Emotional well‑being is frequently sacrificed at the altar of performance.
On mental health initiatives, he warns that despite growing visibility, most institutions "lack trained full‑time counsellors and structured programmes integrated into daily academic life.” Confidentiality concerns and stigma discourage help‑seeking. He advocates “proactive mental health policies, not one‑time workshops,” creating safe, non‑judgmental spaces for students.
Jha also highlights the damaging culture of coaching institute hubs like Kota: Long hours, isolation, and one‑shot exam preparation that reduces children to stress machines. He calls for a paradigm shift, from marks‑focused to growth‑focused education, with mandatory counsellor‑student ratios, early mental health curriculum, and public messaging that values students for who they are, not just what they score.
Core Drivers: Academic Distress, Socioeconomic Stresses, and Emotional Isolation
Multiple factors converge to create a pressure cooker environment: Exam-centric competition and academic distress remain constant triggers. NCRB data notes that 1,123 suicides of minors in 2022 were explicitly linked to examination failure, with Maharashtra topping the list (378 cases), followed by Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand.
Socioeconomic stressors, including caste discrimination, ragging, financial constraints, and forced career paths, intersect with emotional health. Reports from educational experts emphasise how these pressures disproportionately affect marginalised students.
Emotional isolation, fuelled by social media comparison and nuclear family dynamics, further erodes students’ sense of belonging and emotional support.
Systemic Failures: Rural Data Gaps and Institutional Blindspots
Although the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, decriminalised suicide attempts of individuals with mental illness, lingering stigma and outdated laws still impede both reporting and help‑seeking, especially in rural areas.
Elite institutions like IITs and central universities also continue to report suicides, 98 deaths from 2019 to 2023 across IITs alone, and 122 attributed to ragging in central universities during the same period. These reflect failures at multiple institutional levels.
Landmark Responses: Task Force and Mental Health Initiatives
In recognition of the crisis, the Supreme Court constituted a national task force led by former Justice S Ravindra Bhat to recommend reforms to protect student mental health.
Several government and state-level interventions now seek to address the growing gap
Manodarpan, under the Education Ministry, provides psychosocial support in schools.
The National Suicide Prevention Strategy (NSPS 2022) targets a 10% reduction in suicide mortality by 2030.
Tele‑MANAS, a 24/7 national helpline in multiple languages, has handled 1.8 million calls and received Rs 363 crore in funding from 2022 to 2025.
State programmes also show promise: Kerala’s Jeevani Mental Health Project has counselled around 60,000 college students since 2019, particularly benefiting those from lower socio-economic backgrounds.
Maharashtra’s Yuva Maitri and Mind Matters, along with Saksham Balak Abhiyan, have engaged over 10,000 students through mental health sessions and parental collaboration.
Bridging the Gaps: From Policy to Practice
Experts stress that existing initiatives must evolve into sustained, institutional change: A comprehensive counselling infrastructure is essential; schools and colleges should employ full-time, trained counsellors, and educators must receive gatekeeper training to spot distress early.
Reform of educational models is called for, moving from marks-based outcomes to nurturing purpose, competencies, and holistic growth, reducing exam-centric anxiety.
Community awareness campaigns in regional languages, destigmatising mental health and normalising therapy and dialogue, are urgently needed.
The NSPS must be operationally strong, with a focus on rural, underserved communities, and greater transparency in suicide data collection and reporting, including for gender minorities.
Voices Amplified: The Human Cost
As Ganesh Kohli, founder of the IC3 Movement, said, “Educational focus must shift from competition to supporting students’ well‑being. Institutions need robust career and counselling systems integrated into curricula, ”A key principle echoed by Awadhesh Jha.
Dr V Senthil Kumar Reddi of NIMHANS further underlined the importance of safe spaces in schools where students can express concerns anonymously and emphasised training teachers to act sensitively as first responders.
A National Wake-up Call
With a national suicide toll reaching 170,924 in 2022, and student suicides alone accounting for 13,044 cases, or nearly one every hour, India faces a public health and educational emergency.
Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh collectively contributed one-third of these deaths, an appalling concentration of pain and loss.
Despite under-reported data, the fact that young people aged 15–24 constitute a disproportionately high share of suicides underlines the urgency of targeted policy and grassroots action.
Awadhesh Jha’s clarion call for growth-focused education, systemic counselling structures, and empathetic policies must now transition from conversation to commitment. Students deserve safe environments that nurture potential—not pressure.
