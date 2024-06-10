Why Anurag Thakur Did Not Get a Place in Modi's Cabinet?

Shimla: Anurag Thakur, a young leader from Himachal, who has handled important portfolios twice in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, has not been inducted into the cabinet this time. Despite winning the fifth time, Anurag Thakur has not got a place in the cabinet. On Sunday, Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister for the third time. Along with this, 71 MPs were sworn in as ministers, but young leader Anurag Thakur was excluded from the cabinet.

JP Nadda, who belongs to Himachal and is currently a Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat has been made a part of his cabinet by PM Narendra Modi. JP Nadda has been the Health Minister in the Narendra Modi government even before becoming the President. Giving representation on two seats from the small state of Himachal may not have seemed appropriate to PM Narendra Modi and his core team, but there are some other reasons behind it.

The same reasons are being discussed in Himachal. The reason is that the BJP has lost in three constituencies falling under Hamirpur parliamentary segment. Elections were held in four parliamentary seats as well as six assembly seats in Himachal. Out of these, three seats come under Hamirpur parliamentary constituency from where Anurag represents. BJP has faced defeat in these three seats namely Sujanpur, Kutlehar and Gagret. Now the question is whether Anurag Thakur's was excluded from the cabinet due to defeat in three Assembly by-elections.

After cross-voting on the Rajya Sabha seat, Abhishek Manu Singhvi of Congress was defeated by BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan. The six MLAs who rebelled from Congress and voted for Harsh Mahajan later joined BJP. After losing assembly membership, six leaders contested the by-elections on the BJP ticket. Two of them won and four lost. When tickets were distributed for the by-election, Devendra Bhutto was made the BJP candidate for the Kutlehar seat.

What's next for Anurag

Anurag Thakur has indeed done satisfactory work in his ministries while being a part of Team Modi and he was a contender for the ministerial post after winning for the fifth time, but he did not get a chance this time.

In that backdrop, there is a discussion about whether Anurag Thakur will get any responsibility in the organisation. Anurag Thakur has been the national president of BJYM in the past. Just like JP Nadda, he has also been the head of the Yuva Morcha. Anurag has experience working in the organisation.

In this way, the doors of working in the organisation are open for the young leader. It is also possible that in the future, his role will be decided in regional politics. He can also become active in Himachal Pradesh politics.

Anurag Thakur has said in his response that he will continue his work as a party worker. By keeping party discipline paramount, Anurag Thakur has indicated that whatever responsibility he gets, he will perform it in a better way.

According to senior media person Dhananjay Sharma, the BJP's way of working is different. Anyone can get a chance here at any time. Anurag has won for the fifth time, but could not become a minister. His new role in the party may be decided in the coming days.

