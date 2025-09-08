'Why An Acting DGP And Not A Regular Appointment': SC To Tamil Nadu Government
The apex court was hearing a petition seeking contempt action against Tamil Nadu for appointing G Venkatraman as the Tamil Nadu DGP on August 31.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 8, 2025 at 1:39 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Tamil Nadu government why does the state have an acting Director General of Police (DGP), instead of a regular appointment, and directed the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to expeditiously recommend names for making a regular appointment.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising Justices K Vinod Chandran and Atul S Chandurkar.
The apex court was hearing a petition seeking contempt action against Tamil Nadu for appointing G Venkatraman as the Tamil Nadu DGP on August 31. The bench asked the state government counsel, "Why do you have an acting DGP?"
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the Tamil Nadu government, contended before the bench that DGP could not be appointed as one of the officers filed a proceeding before the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) seeking for inclusion of his name on the panel. After hearing submissions from the state's counsel, the bench said, “We request the UPSC to consider the matter expeditiously. On the recommendation received from the UPSC, the respondent state shall take steps for appointing a regular DGP."
The apex court passed the direction on a contempt petition filed by lawyer Henri Tiphagne, who has contended that the appointment of an ad hoc/in-charge DGP was in violation of the 2018 Supreme Court decision in the Prakash Singh case.
The plea had argued that according to the verdict of the apex court, a state government is required to send a proposal in anticipation of vacancy to the DGP post to the UPSC at least three months prior to the date of retirement of the incumbent.
Also read
'If You Are A Politician, You Should Have Strong Skin': SC Rejects Telangana BJP's Plea Against CM Revanth Reddy
SC Rejects Plea Against AMU VC's Appointment, Upholds Allahabad HC's Order