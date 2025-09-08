ETV Bharat / bharat

'Why An Acting DGP And Not A Regular Appointment': SC To Tamil Nadu Government

File photo of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin ( ETV Bharat )

By Sumit Saxena Published : September 8, 2025 at 1:39 PM IST 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Tamil Nadu government why does the state have an acting Director General of Police (DGP), instead of a regular appointment, and directed the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to expeditiously recommend names for making a regular appointment. The matter came up for hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising Justices K Vinod Chandran and Atul S Chandurkar. The apex court was hearing a petition seeking contempt action against Tamil Nadu for appointing G Venkatraman as the Tamil Nadu DGP on August 31. The bench asked the state government counsel, "Why do you have an acting DGP?"