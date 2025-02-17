Who's Next After Rajiv Kumar? PM Modi, LoP Rahul Gandhi, HM Shah Meeting Today To Pick New CEC

New Delhi: With Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar set to retire on February 18, all eyes are now on the crucial meeting of the three-member panel led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, scheduled on Monday to pick his successor. The panel also comprises Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah who will join PM Modi in the selection process.

What Is The Selection Process

This is for the first time that a CEC is being selected under the provisions of the new law — Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, which came into force in December 2023. Notably, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar were appointed as Election Commissioners under this provision in March 2024.

As far as the appointment of CEC is concerned, the new law has replaced the previous system of elevating the senior-most Election Commissioner. Instead, the selection panel now makes its decision based on a majority or consensus vote, finalising from among the candidates shortlisted by a search committee.

As per sources, after Rajiv Kumar, Gyanesh Kumar is the senior-most Election Commissioner. His tenure is till January 26, 2029. However, it remains to be seen whether the selection committee elevates one of the incumbent election commissioners or appoints a new CEC from outside the current roster of ECs.

If the panel opts for the second option, then the new CEC will oversee the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, along with assembly elections in Bihar scheduled this year, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry polls in 2026, and and Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections in 2027.

According to the revised law, the Chief Election Commission and other Election Commissioners must have held a post equivalent to the rank of secretary to the Government of India and should be person of integrity with knowledge of and experience in management and conduct of elections. In other words, serving and retired secretary-level officials are eligible for consideration as the CEC and ECs.

The incumbent Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar will demit his office on February 18 (Tuesday) upon attaining the age of 65.