'Wholesale Attack On Democratic System Biggest Risk Facing India' Rahul At Colombia university

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said the "wholesale attack on the democratic system" currently underway in India is the single biggest risk the country is facing, and asserted that allowing different traditions to thrive is very important as "we cannot do what China does, which is to run an authoritarian system".

Speaking at a seminar titled 'The Future is Today' at the EIA University in Medellin, Colombia, Gandhi also alleged that there are "huge amounts of corruption at a centralised level" in India now.

"In India, we have huge amounts of corruption now at a very centralised level. So, three or four businesses taking over the whole economy, having a direct relationship with the prime minister, is rampant in India," the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said.

"But I believe decentralising power, making things more transparent, bringing people into conversations, and bringing people into processes is the best way forward," Gandhi said while addressing the seminar on Wednesday.

Hitting back at the Congress leader for his remarks, the BJP on Thursday accused Gandhi of insulting and degrading India on foreign soil.

Posting a video clip of Gandhi's speech on X, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, "Rahul Gandhi does it again, degrades India on foreign soil. From defaming our democracy in London, to mocking our institutions in the US, now in Colombia, he spares no chance to insult Bharat globally."

"This isn't dissent. It's a disgrace to the fake Gandhi. Criticising the BJP may be your right, but dare you malign Mother India for your cheap and petty politics?" Bhatia said.

Speaking at the seminar, Gandhi said India has a much more complex system as compared to China and its strengths are very different from those of the neighbouring country.

India also has a very old spiritual tradition and a thought system with profound ideas that are useful in today's world, he said, adding that there is a lot that the country can offer in terms of tradition and way of thinking.

"I am very optimistic about India, but at the same time, there are fault lines within the Indian structure. There are risks that India has to overcome. The single-biggest risk is the attack on democracy that is taking place in India," the Leader of Opposition said.

"India has multiple religions, traditions and languages. India is actually a conversation between all its people. Different ideas, religions and traditions require space. The best method for creating that space is the democratic system," he said.

"Currently, there is a wholesale attack on the democratic system in India, so that is a risk. The other big risk is different conceptions -- some 16-17 different languages, different religions... So, allowing these different traditions to thrive and giving them space to express themselves is very important for a country like India. We cannot do what China does, which is to suppress people and run an authoritarian system," Gandhi said.

"Our design will just not accept that," he added.

Talking about the Modi government's 2016 demonetisation move, Gandhi claimed the government demonetised the currency with the idea of getting rid of cash, but it didn't work.

"As a policy, it was a big failure. The forcible conversion of an informal economy into a formal economy is problematic, whereas the gradual conversion of the informal economy is the way to go. There is a reason the informal economy exists. If you use harsh tools to destroy it, you hurt people. I know there is a corruption element to the informal economy, but there is also a non-corruption element," he said.