Whole Country Is Saddened: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla On Pahalgam Terror Attack

Bundi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday condemned the dastardly killings of 26 tourists by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, saying the whole country is saddened. He was speaking at a gathering in Rajasthan's Budi.

"The whole world has shown commitment against terrorism. Certainly, strict action will be taken against terrorism in the coming days. The incident of terrorism is intolerable in the country. The initiatives and decisions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against terrorism will show positive results in the coming days," Birla said.

Birla lent his ears to the people of Bundi during his stay at the Circuit House. Following his arrival, he was welcomed by collector Akshay Godara and SP Rajendra Kumar Meena. However, he kept himself away from the welcome ceremony for his visit, in protest against the terrorist attack. He also refused to accept a bouquet from the officials.

Condemning the terror attack and terming it "cowardly", Birla wrote on X, "The cowardly attack by terrorists on innocent civilians in Pahalgam, Jammu-Kashmir, is highly condemnable and tragic. My condolences are with the families of the civilians who lost their lives in this attack. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed souls and a speedy recovery to the injured."

A public hearing at the Circuit House saw the participation of hundreds of people to air their grievances to Birla. Senior district officials were also present at the event.