Whoever Works With Other Party Will Not Be A Congress Member: Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa

Jaipur: Rajasthan Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa sternly warned the leaders on Sunday, ahead of the extended meeting of the party in Jaipur, that the matter of those who don't work for the party and roam around with visiting cards will be deliberated upon in the meeting.

"No one is above the party; no matter how big a leader he is, he will have to attend the meeting. I have also instructed the co-in-charges and district presidents to prepare a report on the leaders who do not come to the meeting and send it to the PCC. Recently, Rahul Gandhi said in Gujarat that the party has to be activated, and for this, workers will have to be prepared till the grass root level," Randhawa told reporters.

"Rahul Gandhi has also ordered to show the way out to the leaders working in cahoots with other parties in Gujarat. I am also clearly saying that those who are working in collaboration with other parties will no longer be members of Congress. We are also getting a report prepared on such people," he added.

Regarding the state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara not going to the assembly, Randhawa said, "I have spoken to him. There is good coordination between the Leader of Opposition and the PCC president, but the Assembly Speaker should also have patience. Sometimes, the atmosphere gets heated, but the Speaker should maintain the decorum of the House. We even went to the well in parliament, but Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla did not take any action against us. I stand by the decision of not going to the Assembly."

Slamming the parliamentary affairs minister Jogaram Patel's statement, opposition leader Tika Ram Jully said the earthquake of Congress will wipe out the BJP. "The work that BJP is doing has been exposed. Congress is working strongly. Today (Sunday), a review meeting of Congress is being held, in which those who do better work will get a chance in the future, while those who are inactive and silent will be removed," he added.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot did not attend the meeting, while Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and former Assembly Speaker CP Joshi attended.