ETV Bharat / bharat

Whoever Left Gandhi Family They Don’t Get Any More Sympathy: Assam CM

Sarma said whether it is Manmohan Singh or Narasimha Rao, whoever is out of the Gandhi family, they don’t get any more sympathy from Congress.

Whoever Left Gandhi Family They Don’t Get Any More Sympathy: Assam CM
File photo of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Days after the Congress demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allot a space in New Delhi for late Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma came down heavily on the grand old party saying that whoever left the Gandhi family, “they don’t get any more sympathy.”

Following the demise of Dr Manmohan Singh, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to Prime Minister Modi, urging him to conduct the last rites of Manmohan Singh at a place where a memorial could be built. Union Home Minister Amit Shah later said that the government would allocate space for the memorial.

“Dr Manmohan Singh/PV Narasimha Rao, whoever is out of the Gandhi family, they don’t get any more sympathy," Sarma told ETV Bharat. Criticising Rahul Gandhi, Sarma said that he (Rahul Gandhi) does not know anything and that whatever he does is only for publicity.

“The next day after Dr Manmohan Singh’s funeral, Rahul Gandhi went to Vietnam. Although one of the Congress leaders said that Rahul went to Vietnam to study Vietnam's economic model & social system, the fact is that he (Rahul) went there to celebrate New Year," claimed Sarma.

"Rahulji went to Vietnam to celebrate the New Year. As far as none of the Gandhi family is impacted, they will continue celebrating the New Year," said Sarma.

When asked about the forthcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit scheduled to be held in Guwahati on February 25 and 26, Sarma said that he is optimistic of getting a very good response.

"Assam is developing in all spheres. It is the right time to invest in the State and explore its potential," said Sarma. The Assam government has been organising the Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025 in Guwahati next month aiming to lure industry and investment in the State.

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Days after the Congress demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allot a space in New Delhi for late Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma came down heavily on the grand old party saying that whoever left the Gandhi family, “they don’t get any more sympathy.”

Following the demise of Dr Manmohan Singh, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to Prime Minister Modi, urging him to conduct the last rites of Manmohan Singh at a place where a memorial could be built. Union Home Minister Amit Shah later said that the government would allocate space for the memorial.

“Dr Manmohan Singh/PV Narasimha Rao, whoever is out of the Gandhi family, they don’t get any more sympathy," Sarma told ETV Bharat. Criticising Rahul Gandhi, Sarma said that he (Rahul Gandhi) does not know anything and that whatever he does is only for publicity.

“The next day after Dr Manmohan Singh’s funeral, Rahul Gandhi went to Vietnam. Although one of the Congress leaders said that Rahul went to Vietnam to study Vietnam's economic model & social system, the fact is that he (Rahul) went there to celebrate New Year," claimed Sarma.

"Rahulji went to Vietnam to celebrate the New Year. As far as none of the Gandhi family is impacted, they will continue celebrating the New Year," said Sarma.

When asked about the forthcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit scheduled to be held in Guwahati on February 25 and 26, Sarma said that he is optimistic of getting a very good response.

"Assam is developing in all spheres. It is the right time to invest in the State and explore its potential," said Sarma. The Assam government has been organising the Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025 in Guwahati next month aiming to lure industry and investment in the State.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HIMANTA BISWA SARMAPRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODIDR MANMOHAN SINGHPV NARASIMHA RAOCONGRESS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.