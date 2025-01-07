Whoever Left Gandhi Family They Don’t Get Any More Sympathy: Assam CM

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Days after the Congress demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allot a space in New Delhi for late Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma came down heavily on the grand old party saying that whoever left the Gandhi family, “they don’t get any more sympathy.”

Following the demise of Dr Manmohan Singh, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to Prime Minister Modi, urging him to conduct the last rites of Manmohan Singh at a place where a memorial could be built. Union Home Minister Amit Shah later said that the government would allocate space for the memorial.

“Dr Manmohan Singh/PV Narasimha Rao, whoever is out of the Gandhi family, they don’t get any more sympathy," Sarma told ETV Bharat. Criticising Rahul Gandhi, Sarma said that he (Rahul Gandhi) does not know anything and that whatever he does is only for publicity.

“The next day after Dr Manmohan Singh’s funeral, Rahul Gandhi went to Vietnam. Although one of the Congress leaders said that Rahul went to Vietnam to study Vietnam's economic model & social system, the fact is that he (Rahul) went there to celebrate New Year," claimed Sarma.

"Rahulji went to Vietnam to celebrate the New Year. As far as none of the Gandhi family is impacted, they will continue celebrating the New Year," said Sarma.

When asked about the forthcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit scheduled to be held in Guwahati on February 25 and 26, Sarma said that he is optimistic of getting a very good response.

"Assam is developing in all spheres. It is the right time to invest in the State and explore its potential," said Sarma. The Assam government has been organising the Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025 in Guwahati next month aiming to lure industry and investment in the State.