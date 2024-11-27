'Will Accept PM Modi's Decision': Eknath Shinde On Selection Of Maharashtra Chief Minister

Thane: Maharashtra Interim Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said that whatever decision Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes for Maharashtra as the head of Mahayuti will be final for the Shiv Sena.

Shinde said he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday over the phone. "I told him that don't think that I will become an obstacle. You can take the decision and as the head of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) or Mahayuti, it will be final for us," the Chief Minister told reporters at a press conference at his house 'Shubh Deep' here.

He also said people have shown faith in the work done by the Mahayuti government in the last 2-2.5 years and he was a satisfied man.

"I welcome all the journalists and we are meeting for the first time after the results were announced. It is a landslide victory, which was not witnessed in the last few years. People have shown faith in the work done by the Mahayuti government. This is people's victory," Shide said.

Shinde said he was also a 'Common Man' and so when I met the common people, there was no obstacle. Shiv Sena leaders Sanjay Shirsat, Ravindra Phatak, Dadaji Bhuse, and MLA Pratap Sarnaik, who retained his Ovala-Majiwada seat, arrived at Shinde's residence.

"Because I came from a poor family, I understood the sufferings of the common people. I am happy and satisfied. We also received support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I am thankful to PM and Home Minister Amit Shah for backing our schemes," Shinde, who retained his Kopri-Panchpakhadi seat, added.

Shinde also said that he was satisfied with his tenure. "The decisions we took are historic and no government has taken such decisions," he added.

He maintained that people showered voters and that was for the work done by his government.

"This is a historic win, we worked relentlessly. We did not sit at home. Till my last breath, I will work for the people of Maharashtra. I am happy that the youth got work. Some people started small businesses. I attended people be it at my house or at Mantrayalay. I did not do work to get popularity but do see what the people can get" he added.

He also said that the leaders of the Mahayuti will meet in New Delhi and a final decision will be taken in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He also lashed out at the Opposition for blaming the EVMs for the defeat in the polls. It is understood that the Shinde has asked all the newly-elected Shiv Sena MLAs to go to their respective constituencies and celebrate their victory. In the recently held Maharashtra Assembly polls, the Mahayuti led by Eknath Shinde retained power in the key state. The BJP won a staggering 132 seats and emerged as the single-largest party, while the Shiv Sena won 57 seats and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar bagged 41 seats.