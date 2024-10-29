ETV Bharat / bharat

Who Will Be The Speaker Of Jammu And Kashmir Assembly?

Nazir Gurezi (L) and Abdul Rahim Rather are vying for the post of Speaker of Jammu and Kashmir Asssembly ( @NazirGurezi, ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly will begin its first session on November 4 when it will elect the speaker and the deputy speaker on the first day, followed by the address of the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

The speaker pro-tem Mubarik Gul on Tuesday issued the provisional calendar for its maiden session from November 4. The five-day session will conclude on November 8, and will be held in Srinagar Assembly complex.

The assembly complex has been prepared and maintained for holding the first session of the UT legislature. The last session was held in the Jammu wing of the legislature when PDP-BJP government was in place in the erstwhile state.

Sources in the National Conference said that MLA Chrar e Sharif, Abdul Rahim Rather will be the candidate from the party for the post of the speaker.

"The final call on the candidate will be taken tomorrow by the party leadership. Discussion is going on about the candidature of Rahim Rather and Nazir Gurezi, but in all likelihood Rahim Rather will be the candidate for the post of the speaker," sources told ETV Bharat. However, another source in the NC said that Rather, a seven-time MLA, who has invariably held the Finance portfolio in the erstwhile J&K state, was reluctant to accept the Speaker post.

NC has 42 legislators, while its alliance Congress has six and the five independents are supporting NC. In all the NC-Congress government has support of 55 legislators including the CPI (M) MLA Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has 29 legislators in the assembly, and the party may get the post of deputy speaker.