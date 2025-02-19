Who Will Be New Chief Minister Of Delhi? All Eyes On BJP Meet Today

New Delhi: Amid speculation over who will be the new CM of Delhi, the party will choose its leader on Wednesday to lead the about-to-be-formed cabinet. The much-awaited decision will be made in the BJP legislature party meeting to be held at the party's Delhi unit office. The saffron party has come to power after 26 years, beating the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the February 5 Delhi Assembly polls.

The meeting will be attended by 48 newly elected MLAs of the BJP besides top leaders. After the meeting, the party will claim to form the government and will be made to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. Apart from Vinod Tawde and Tarun Chugh, in charge of the swearing-in ceremony, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and other party officials will also be present at the meeting. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Ramlila Maidan on February 20.

According to sources, apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Ministers of NDA-ruled states, central cabinet ministers, and popular MPs are among the invitees at the event.

A meeting was held at the Delhi BJP State Office on Tuesday evening. National Organisation Minister BL Santosh, BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde, Tarun Chugh and Delhi BJP state president Virendra Sachdeva attended the meeting. According to sources, the party is considering inviting the people of Delhi to the swearing-in ceremony of the CM. From temple priests to 250 vistaraks of all the slum areas of Delhi have also been invited.

Ever since the election results came out, curiosity grew among the people about the name of the Chief Minister, who would helm the cabinet. The names of Pravesh Verma, Satish Upadhyay, Ashish Sood, Jitendra Mahajan, Vijendra Gupta, Abhay Verma, Rekha Gupta and Shikha Rai are doing the rounds. A party source said there may also be a surprise announcement.

Some within the party believe that the BJP leadership could choose a "dark horse" as Delhi's next chief minister, a strategy the party opted for in Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh.