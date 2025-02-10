ETV Bharat / bharat

Who Will Be Manipur's Next Chief Minister? Suspense Continues

N Biren Singh resigned as the Chief Minister of Manipur on Sunday. He submitted his resignation to Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

Who Will Be Manipur's Next Chief Minister? Suspense Continues
File - Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh greets the newly-sworn Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla during a ceremony at Raj Bhavan, in Imphal, Manipur (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 10, 2025, 9:13 PM IST

Imphal: The suspense over the next Chief Minister still continues in Manipur even as hectic politicking has started in the northeastern state.

BJP's Manipur in-charge Sombit Patra, who had been camping in the state, on Monday met several senior BJP leaders including the Speaker of the Manipur Legislative Assembly Th. Satyabrata Singh, MLA Th. Radheshyam Singh, Minister Y Khemchand Singh, Th. Biswajit Singh, Th. Basanta Kumar Singh etc.

Although the saffron party is yet to make any official announcement in this regard, it will definitely look for a candidate having wider acceptability, particularly among the communities in the state, the Meiteis, the Kukis, Nagas, Hmars etc.

"We are talking about how to bring back peace in Manipur. The decision on the new leader will be taken by the party high command. I came here to discuss how to bring back peace," Y Khemchand told reporters after meeting Patra. Asked about CM’s resignation, he said that they have accepted whatever decision has been taken by the high command.

"The problem we are facing is how to bring back normalcy. I feel the process of reconciliation between the two communities will begin at the earliest," said the senior BJP leader.

Meanwhile, security in and around Imphal and other adjoining areas has been intensified with the deployment of Assam Rifles and state police forces in the wake of the political developments in the state. Manipur stepped into political uncertainty since Sunday evening after Chief Minister N Biren Singh tendered his resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

Imphal: The suspense over the next Chief Minister still continues in Manipur even as hectic politicking has started in the northeastern state.

BJP's Manipur in-charge Sombit Patra, who had been camping in the state, on Monday met several senior BJP leaders including the Speaker of the Manipur Legislative Assembly Th. Satyabrata Singh, MLA Th. Radheshyam Singh, Minister Y Khemchand Singh, Th. Biswajit Singh, Th. Basanta Kumar Singh etc.

Although the saffron party is yet to make any official announcement in this regard, it will definitely look for a candidate having wider acceptability, particularly among the communities in the state, the Meiteis, the Kukis, Nagas, Hmars etc.

"We are talking about how to bring back peace in Manipur. The decision on the new leader will be taken by the party high command. I came here to discuss how to bring back peace," Y Khemchand told reporters after meeting Patra. Asked about CM’s resignation, he said that they have accepted whatever decision has been taken by the high command.

"The problem we are facing is how to bring back normalcy. I feel the process of reconciliation between the two communities will begin at the earliest," said the senior BJP leader.

Meanwhile, security in and around Imphal and other adjoining areas has been intensified with the deployment of Assam Rifles and state police forces in the wake of the political developments in the state. Manipur stepped into political uncertainty since Sunday evening after Chief Minister N Biren Singh tendered his resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

N BIREN SINGHBJPASSAM RIFLESMANIPUR GOVERNORMANIPUR CHIEF MINISTER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.