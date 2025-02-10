Who Will Be Manipur's Next Chief Minister? Suspense Continues

Imphal: The suspense over the next Chief Minister still continues in Manipur even as hectic politicking has started in the northeastern state.

BJP's Manipur in-charge Sombit Patra, who had been camping in the state, on Monday met several senior BJP leaders including the Speaker of the Manipur Legislative Assembly Th. Satyabrata Singh, MLA Th. Radheshyam Singh, Minister Y Khemchand Singh, Th. Biswajit Singh, Th. Basanta Kumar Singh etc.

Although the saffron party is yet to make any official announcement in this regard, it will definitely look for a candidate having wider acceptability, particularly among the communities in the state, the Meiteis, the Kukis, Nagas, Hmars etc.

"We are talking about how to bring back peace in Manipur. The decision on the new leader will be taken by the party high command. I came here to discuss how to bring back peace," Y Khemchand told reporters after meeting Patra. Asked about CM’s resignation, he said that they have accepted whatever decision has been taken by the high command.

"The problem we are facing is how to bring back normalcy. I feel the process of reconciliation between the two communities will begin at the earliest," said the senior BJP leader.

Meanwhile, security in and around Imphal and other adjoining areas has been intensified with the deployment of Assam Rifles and state police forces in the wake of the political developments in the state. Manipur stepped into political uncertainty since Sunday evening after Chief Minister N Biren Singh tendered his resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla.