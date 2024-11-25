Maharashtra New CM? Suspense in Mahayuti Continues; No Formula Drawn Yet, Says Ajit Pawar

Mumbai: Who is going to be the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra? Devendra Fadnavis or Eknath Shinde. Speculation is rife whether the CM post will be shared between the BJP and Shiv Sena, the two main constituents of the Mahayuti alliance, which swept the Assembly polls 2024.

On the other hand, Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar put an end to these rumours, saying that there has been no discussion or formula drawn as yet regarding the post of Chief Minister.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said that he has been selected as the floor leader of NCP in the new Assembly and Eknath Shinde the floor leader of Shiv Sena. After the floor of BJP is elected, all the three of us will sit together and discuss about the post of Chief Minister, he said. "We are in no rush to take the oath now, as our majority has been proven," he said.

Ajit Pawar has also said that the swearing-in ceremony will be taken up as early as possible.

Meanwhile, the NCP Ajit group leaders came forward with the demand that a formula should be drawn to share the post of Chief Minister for 2-2-1 years instead of two and a half years. But senior BJP leader, MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar has rejected this formula. He has said that such a formula is not possible in any method. The senior leaders of the three parties and the senior leaders of the BJP in Delhi will come together and take a decision regarding the post of Chief Minister, he said, adding that there is no dispute about this.