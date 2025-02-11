Who Will Be Delhi's Next CM? BJP Chief JP Nadda Meets 10 MLAs, Discusses Names

New Delhi: 10 newly elected BJP MLAs of Delhi called on BJP chief JP Nadda in the national capital on Tuesday, sources said. Those legislators, who met JP Nadda, who is also the Union Health Minister, are Vijendra Gupta, Rekha Gupta, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Ajay Mahavar, Satish Updhadhay, Shikha Ray, Anil Sharma, Dr Anil Goyal, Kapil Mishra and Kulwant Rana.

It is understood that the names for the post of the Delhi Chief Minister were discussed and one of three or four of the MLAs who met Nadda could be made the Chief Minister of Delhi.

The process of government formation started in Delhi after the saffron party swept the 2025 Assembly elections. The BJP won a staggering 48 seats in the national capital out of the total 70 while Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured only 22 seats. AAP was thrown out of power after ruling the national capital for a decade.

Sources said that hence the meeting of these 10 MLAs with Nadda is crucial. Before this, some of the newly-elected MLAs had called on Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. Parvesh Verma, who defeated AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat, Kailash Gehlot and Arvinder Singh Lovely had met the Delhi LG.

On Monday, Nadda had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Sources said that the two leaders discussed government formation in Delhi and there was a discussion on who would be the Chief Minister. According to BJP leaders, the oath-taking ceremony of the new Delhi Chief Minister will be held once Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from his international trip. PM Modi is currently on a tour to France and the United States of America (USA). Sources said that the BJP Legislative Party meeting will be held soon, where they will elect their leader.