Who Were J&K's Longest And Shortest Serving Chief Ministers?

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): As the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections are being held after a gap of 10 years and as the first elections following the downgrading of the state to a Union Territory, they are being watched closely. Since 1965, Jammu and Kashmir has seen nine politicians, starting from Ghulam Mohammed Sadiq to Mehbooba Mufti, serving as Chief Ministers of the erstwhile state. While the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory is now voting to elect its first Chief Minister, here is a look at the longest and shortest-serving Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir.

National Conference's president Dr Farooq Abdullah holds the record as the longest-serving Chief Minister. He served three terms, accumulating 11 years and 17 days in total. His first term ran from September 8, 1982, to July 2, 1984, for one year and 298 days. His second term lasted from November 7, 1986, to January 19, 1990, for three years and 73 days, followed by a six-year tenure from October 9, 1996, to October 18, 2002. Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah served a combined total of seven years and 90 days. His first term spanned from February 25, 1975, to March 26, 1977, lasting two years and 29 days, while his second term lasted from July 9, 1977, to September 8, 1982, for an additional five years and 61 days. Ghulam Mohammed Sadiq is the third longest-serving Chief Minister, with a tenure from March 30, 1965, to December 12, 1971, totaling six years and 257 days. Interestingly, Congress's Sadiq was the first CM of Jammu and Kashmir.

Peoples Democratic Party's Mufti Mohammad Sayeed served as Chief Minister for approximately three years and 312 days, with his first term from November 2, 2002, to November 2, 2005, and a second term from March 1, 2015, to January 7, 2016, lasting 312 days. Omar Abdullah served from January 5, 2009, to January 8, 2015, for a total of six years and three days.

In contrast, Awami National Conference's Ghulam Mohammad Shah is recognized as the shortest-serving Chief Minister, with a term from July 2, 1984, to March 6, 1986, totaling one year and 247 days. Last CM of erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti served for two years and 77 days from April 4, 2016, to June 20, 2018.