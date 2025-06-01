Who Was The Target Of Hizb Ut Tahrir In India? Jharkhand ATS Intensifies Probe After Five Suspected Terror Associates Arrested

Ranchi: Following the arrest of five suspects linked to two terror outfits, the Jharkhand anti-terrorist squad (ATS) is probing to identify the target who the arrested accused were tasked to kill by their handlers in a bid to foment tensions in the country.

Four of the suspects—Gulfam Hasan, Aayan Javed from Azad Nagar Aman Society of Bhuli, his wife Shabnam Parveen from Shamsher Nagar Street No. 3 and Mohammad Shahzad Alam—were caught by Jharkhand ATS from Dhanbad in ending April and were associated with Hizb ut Tahrir, while the fifth suspect—Ammar Yashar—was arrested days later and is said to be affiliated with Indian Mujahideen. All five are residents of Dhanbad in Jharkhand.

Sources in the Jharkhand ATS told ETV Bharat that the arrested suspects of Hizb ut Tahrir were given a target by their handlers to kill an influential person.

Jharkhand ATS SP Rishabh Jha said that some information has been received about the target, which is being investigated. It is not yet clear whether the target of the suspected terrorists was in Jharkhand or someone from outside, the ATS SP said.

ATS investigation has also revealed that the suspects were not informed beforehand about who the target was. According to the investigators, the suspects were first tasked to buy weapons and then they were brainwashed to execute the killing. It is also being suspected that when everyone was completely ready to execute the killing, they would have been told about the target by the handlers. However, before they could execute the kill, they were arrested by the ATS.

Jharkhand ATS SP Rishabh Jha said that in the investigation so far, it is coming to light that the five suspects caught from Dhanbad were connected to the organization through dark net.

“They were getting instructions and orders through the Internet. But we have to investigate every aspect of this module and we are working on it,” he said.

Of the five suspects, the arrest of Ammar Yashar, who was nabbed by the ATS from Wasseypur in Dhanbad is considered a big achievement as he has had deep ties with the terrorist organization Indian Mujahideen in the past.

Yashar was first arrested in a terror case from Jodhpur in Rajasthan in the year 2014 as a suspected terrorist of Indian Mujahideen. Investigators said that after being released from jail in the year 2024 on bail, Yashar once again got involved in terrorist activities and got close to Hizb ut Tahrir. Yashar was arrested on the disclosure of female suspect Shabnam, who was arrested from Wasseypur in Dhanbad.

Hizb ut Tahrir was banned by the Government of India on October 10, 2024 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).