WHO Report On Work In Hot Indoor And Outdoor Conditions Raises Concern In India

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: A latest report released by the World Health Organisation (WHO) has revealed that frequent work in hot indoor and outdoor conditions causes physiological strain as well as an increased risk of ill health, including hyperthermia, abnormal kidney function, dehydration and neurological dysfunction.

The findings assume much significance for India, following the fact that up to 75 per cent of the workforce, or 380 million people, depend on heat-exposed labour.

Adverse consequences of high environmental temperatures are currently experienced by approximately half the global population.

Highlighting the is importance of addressing the major negative health and productivity effects experienced by millions of manual workers exposed to workplace heat stress on a daily basis, the global health watchdog said that high environmental temperatures particularly affect health and quality of life for the most vulnerable citizens in developing countries, with children, older adults, and people living in poverty at highest risk of death and disease during extreme heat events.

“These effects may affect not only individual livelihoods, but also family income and jeopardize the reduction of poverty – particularly in regions highly dependent on manual work, such as the agriculture, construction and fishing sectors,” WHO said.

According to renowned health expert Dr Tamorish Kole, the WHO report on workplace heat stress is highly relevant for India, where millions of people work outdoors or in poorly ventilated settings.

“Rising temperatures have already pushed many regions into unsafe heat zones, making this not just a health issue but a major economic threat. India is among the most vulnerable countries, facing high heat-related illness and mortality, with projected losses of millions of jobs and significant GDP decline in the coming decades,” said Kole, who is the past president of the Society for Emergency Medicine, India, to ETV Bharat.

Chronic Health Consequences

Severe heat exhaustion can induce tissue and organ damage that may persist for several weeks, while heatstroke often induces skeletal muscle, organ (liver, kidney, cardiac, central nervous system) and systemic pathologies (coagulopathy, systemic inflammatory response syndrome) that may take months or longer to resolve.

“This suggests that heat stroke often causes residual tissue and organ damage that is not readily detectable but linked to an increase in long-term morbidity and mortality,” the WHO said.

Mental Health Effects

Epidemiological and experimental research demonstrates that working in hot environments can increase fatigue, irritability and lethargy, as well as cause impairments in judgment, concentration, vigilance, dexterity and coordination.

“Meta-analytic evidence suggests that environmental heat undermines human information processing and psychomotor capacities by about 10% These cognitive and emotional states may cause individuals to overlook safety procedures or to divert attention while performing their duties,” the WHO said.

Higher Risk For Morbidity And Mortality Related To Workplace Heat Stress

Risk factors for morbidity and mortality related to workplace heat stress include lack of heat acclimatization, low physical fitness, dehydration, older age, high body mass index, underlying medical health conditions and certain medications.

“The common observation of rapidly developing hyperthermia suggests that fever from a pre-existing illness or inflammation may amplify the normal immune and hyperthermic response to physical work or compromise molecular protection mechanisms,” the WHO said.

Most Affected Workplaces

Workplace heat stress is significantly higher when working in the sun, where wet-bulb globe temperature (WBGT) typically increases by 2°C to 3°C, compared to working with shade protection.

“Occupations that involve working outdoors in the sun during the hot hours of the day are therefore at particular risk of workplace heat stress and physiological heat strain. Outdoor construction and agricultural work during the hot season are often regarded as the highest-risk occupations for experiencing morbidity and mortality associated with workplace heat stress,” the WHO study said.

Indian Scenario

Ram Yadav, a brick kiln worker from Bihar, died due to exertional heat stroke in Greater Noida recently.

However, Yadav is not the only case of such mortality. There are several such incidents where people engaged with India’s unorganized sector face such consequences.

As many as 3798 people died due to heat stroke in the last five years in India, with states like Maharashtra, Punjab and Bihar topping the list of such states.

Unorganised Sector Expanding In India

According to Hannan Mollah, a former MP and senior leader of the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), because of closure, curtailment, several people are leaving the organized sector.

“Seven per cent is left with the organized sector, and 93 per cent in the whole world is in the organised sector. It’s the police of the government. If the government recruits people, they have to give them permanent jobs, take responsibility, need to give pensions, and follow certain industrial rules,” said Mollah.

It’s an international policy of international capitalism to create an unorganised sector and expand it, he said.

“14.5 crore people in India leave their own place and settle in other states for jobs, and they all are working in the unorganised sector,” Mollah added.

According to Dr Kole, the WHO report on workplace heat stress is of particular importance for India, a country where millions of people are engaged in manual, outdoor, or poorly ventilated indoor labour.

Rising global temperatures have already pushed large parts of India into dangerous heat zones, where the wet bulb globe temperature frequently exceeds safe working thresholds.

“In this context, the report is not just a health advisory but a clear warning about risks to both human lives and the national economy. India is among the countries most vulnerable to heat-related morbidity and mortality, and the loss of productivity due to heat is projected to cost the nation millions of jobs and several percentage points of GDP in the coming decades,” Dr Kole said.

Projections from the International Labour Organization indicate that by 2030, India will bear the highest global burden of heat-related productivity loss, equivalent to tens of millions of full-time jobs.

Heat stress ranges from dehydration and exhaustion to fatal exertional heat stroke, and prolonged exposure can also cause kidney, heart, and neurological problems. In India, where agriculture, construction, and mining rely on outdoor labour, this threatens both health and the economy.

“Prevention requires rest–work cycles, shaded areas, hydration, and cooler work hours, along with personal measures like fluids, light clothing, and awareness of early symptoms. Rapid cooling in suspected cases is lifesaving, while engineering solutions such as ventilation, reflective roofing, and mechanization can further reduce risks,” Dr Kole added.

