Who Is Vimla Gunjiyal, Unopposed Head Of A Village On Strategic Indo-Tibet Border?

Pithoragarh: Retired IPS officer and former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vimla Gunjiyal has been elected unopposed as the gram pradhan (village head) of Gunji in Uttarakhand. According to the panchayat poll officials, Gunjiyal is set to be declared the winner, as no one entered the fray, with five potential candidates stepping aside to support her. However, the official announcement will be made on July 11, after the withdrawal deadline.

She said her decision to contest came after villagers encouraged her. “My fellow villagers asked me to help develop our village by becoming the head. I agreed only if elected unanimously, and they chose me unopposed,” she told the media.

“I have spent my life serving elsewhere, and now it's time to give back to my native land,” Gunjiyal said, adding that she had no political ambitions but wanted to fulfil her goal of social service and help her village to grow.

“I am ready to tackle important issues like sanitation, better infrastructure, and resource management for Gunji, which sits near the India-China border and is part of the government's Vibrant Village program,” she said.