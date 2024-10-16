Born in England, Now Heading J&K In Its New Avatar: Who Is Omar Abdullah?

Omar Abdullah took oath as the first chief minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday following his party's landslide victory in the recently held maiden assembly election after the abrogation of Article 370.

He is one of the country's top leaders, with years of experience working at the national level, including as a minister in the government of India. Omar (54) has been a prime political stakeholder in J&K as his party ruled the erstwhile state for several decades. Born March 10, 1970, in Rochford, Essex, England, Omar is the grandson of the National Conference's founder, Sheikh Abdullah, and the son of long-time NC politician Farooq Abdullah.

Early Life and Education

Omar completed his early education at the leading convent school of Srinagar, Burn Hall. Later, he joined Lawrence School in Sanawar, Himachal Pradesh. He graduated from Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics and started his career in the hotel and hospitality industry before entering politics.

Early Days in Politics

Omar's first major assignment in politics began in 1998 when he won the Lok Sabha election in the 12th General Elections. He was just 28 years old and became the youngest MP in the country at that time. He served as a junior minister for External Affairs in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government from 2001 to 2002.

However, he resigned from the NDA government and started working to strengthen his party, NC, and became its president in 2002.

Omar’s CM Tenures

Omar's first stint as Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir began in 2009 when he formed a coalition government with the Congress party. He served in this position until January 2015. Nine years later, today (Oct. 16, 2024) he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir for a second time, this time as the first CM of the Union Territory with curtailed powers.

Sheikh Family's Impact on J&K Politics

The politics of Jammu and Kashmir have been greatly influenced by the Abdullah family. While his father Farooq held the position of Chief Minister multiple times since 1982, it was Omar's grandfather, Sheikh Abdullah, who arguably became the most significant player in the J&K politics -- from being jailed under the Congress rule in the Centre to returning to power several years later. Omar is known for his tough political endeavours to strike a balance between the local ambitions of J&K and goals set at the national level.

Personal Life

From 1994 till their separation in 2011, Omar was married to Payal Nath. They together have two sons. Omar's younger sister Sara was married to politician Sachin Pilot, who is the son of Rajesh Pilot. But they too separated.

Challenges Ahead

Omar is faced with several difficulties in his role as the next Chief Minister of J&K UT. These include resolving the social and economic problems in the area, negotiating the nuances of the Union Territory's limited authority, and fostering confidence between the state and the central government led by BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.