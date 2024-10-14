ETV Bharat / bharat

600 Shooters, Multiple States: Who Is Lawrence Bishnoi, Gangster Making Headlines For Baba Siddique's Murder?

Chandigarh: The murder of veteran politician and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique has thrown the spotlight on the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which has now claimed responsibility for the assassination. This incident marks a significant escalation in the Gang's violent tactics and influence within India's criminal gang functioning landscape.

Early Days

Lawrence Bishnoi, born on February 12, 1993, in Punjab's Fazilka, began his criminal career during his college years. After completing his 12th grade, he enrolled in DAV College in Chandigarh where he became involved in student politics and befriended gangster Goldie Brar.

Bishnoi reportedly turned to crime out of a desire for revenge, acquiring a firearm after a dispute led to violence. His criminal activities gained momentum following the alleged gang-related murder of his girlfriend, cementing his descent into the underworld.

Bishnoi has been linked to multiple criminal cases, with over 24 registered against him, including murder and extortion. Despite being incarcerated in Ahmedabad Central Jail for drug smuggling, he continues to orchestrate criminal operations from behind bars, demonstrating a level of influence that has become a hallmark of his gang.

The Gang's Operations

According to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Lawrence Bishnoi gang operated with over 600 shooters and has expanded its reach across India, establishing alliances with criminal organisations in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, and beyond.

These alliances have allowed Bishnoi to leverage resources and manpower effectively, creating a formidable criminal network. Reports indicate that the gang is known for extorting money, conducting drug smuggling, and engaging in violent activities and communication with shooters.

The operational breadth is facilitated by key associates, including Goldie Brar, who manages ground-level activities and communication with shooters.

Criminal Associations and Activities

Lawrence Bishnoi alias Satwinder Singh, initially associated with gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and later formed friendships with Sampat Nehra and Haryana gangster Kala Jathedi. His criminal exploits have included liquor and drug smuggling, which instilled fear among businessmen in Punjab and Haryana. However, the law eventually caught up with him, leading to his arrest in 2014. After briefly escaping custody, he was re-arrested in 2016 and has remained imprisoned since.