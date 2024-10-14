600 Shooters, Multiple States: Who Is Lawrence Bishnoi, Gangster Making Headlines For Baba Siddique's Murder?

Chandigarh: The murder of veteran politician and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique has thrown the spotlight on the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which has now claimed responsibility for the assassination. This incident marks a significant escalation in the Gang's violent tactics and influence within India's criminal gang functioning landscape.
Early Days
Lawrence Bishnoi, born on February 12, 1993, in Punjab's Fazilka, began his criminal career during his college years. After completing his 12th grade, he enrolled in DAV College in Chandigarh where he became involved in student politics and befriended gangster Goldie Brar.
Bishnoi reportedly turned to crime out of a desire for revenge, acquiring a firearm after a dispute led to violence. His criminal activities gained momentum following the alleged gang-related murder of his girlfriend, cementing his descent into the underworld.
Bishnoi has been linked to multiple criminal cases, with over 24 registered against him, including murder and extortion. Despite being incarcerated in Ahmedabad Central Jail for drug smuggling, he continues to orchestrate criminal operations from behind bars, demonstrating a level of influence that has become a hallmark of his gang.
The Gang's Operations
According to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Lawrence Bishnoi gang operated with over 600 shooters and has expanded its reach across India, establishing alliances with criminal organisations in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, and beyond.
These alliances have allowed Bishnoi to leverage resources and manpower effectively, creating a formidable criminal network. Reports indicate that the gang is known for extorting money, conducting drug smuggling, and engaging in violent activities and communication with shooters.
The operational breadth is facilitated by key associates, including Goldie Brar, who manages ground-level activities and communication with shooters.
Criminal Associations and Activities
Lawrence Bishnoi alias Satwinder Singh, initially associated with gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and later formed friendships with Sampat Nehra and Haryana gangster Kala Jathedi. His criminal exploits have included liquor and drug smuggling, which instilled fear among businessmen in Punjab and Haryana. However, the law eventually caught up with him, leading to his arrest in 2014. After briefly escaping custody, he was re-arrested in 2016 and has remained imprisoned since.
Despite his incarceration, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang operates actively outside, consisting of professional shooters from various states. Lawrence communicates indirectly through his close associates, such as Goldie Brar and Anmol Bishnoi.
Recent Violence and High-Profile Murders
The gang's notoriety has been fueled by high-profile murders, including that of Punjabi singer Sindhu Moosewala, for which Goldie Brar claimed responsibility. Following this, the gang was implicated in the murder of Sukhdev Gogamedi, president of the Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, with Rohit Godara taking responsibility via social media.
On April 14, 2024, gunmen targeted Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence, with Lawrence's brother Anmola Bishnoi, claiming responsibility. This attack stemmed from Lawrence's long-standing vendetta against Salman Khan, stemming from the actor's involvement in a blackbuck hunting case in 1998, which angered the Bishnoi community.
NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai on October 12 in a brazen attack that has sent shockwaves through the political landscape. In a related development, a Facebook post attributed to a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang claimed responsibility for the assassination.
The post alleged that Siddique was targeted due to his connections with Bollywood actor Salman Khan and notorious underworld figures Anuj Thapan and Dawood Ibrahim. It ominously stated, "We have no enmity with anyone, but whoever helps Salman Khan and Dawood's gang should keep their accounts in order. If anyone gets any of our brothers killed, we will react."
Recruitment and Expansion
The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has effectively utilised social media to recruit young individuals, often enticing them with a promise of emigration to Western countries, such as Canada. The gang's outreach efforts are complemented by alliances with external elements, including Khalistani terrorists like Harvinder Singh Rinda, who reportedly leverage Bishnoi's shooters for targeted killings in Punjab.
Bishnoi's ability to communicate with his associates from prison raises concerns about law enforcement's capability to contain such organised crime. The NIA has filed a chargesheet against Bishnoi and several associates under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), indicating the seriousness of authorities approaching the threat posed by this gang.
Law Enforcement Agencies' Response
In the wake of Siddique's murder, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde held discussions with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar to address the situation. Investigative efforts are currently focused on dismantling the Bishnoi gang's network, with police tracing communications that may have originated from Sabarmati Central Jail.
Read More