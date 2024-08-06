Bihar IPS Officer Kamya Mishra Resigns From Service, Will She Take Over Family Business or Enter Politics?

Patna: 'Kamya Mishra's resignation', 'Resignation of Bihar's dynamic female IPS', 'IPS Kamya Mishra's resignation', all these headlines have been getting wide attention since Monday. There are also reports that Kamya Mishra, who left her IPS job, may enter politics.

Kamya Mishra resigned on Monday. Currently posted as Rural SP in Darbhanga, she has sent her resignation to the headquarters. However, it has not been approved yet. After the resignation, many kinds of speculations have intensified. Some say Kamya Mishra has resigned from the job due to personal reasons. She has not shared any information on this matter with the media. In her resignation, she has mentioned personal and family reasons.

Work pressure or something else?

Bihar Police Association President Mrityunjay Singh, reacting to the resignation of Kamya, said that work pressure on police officers has increased in different ways. ''It is not right for a police officer to resign in the administrative system. The reason for Kamya Mishra's resignation should be made public. Senior officials should discuss whether her resignation is personal or there is some other reason.'' - Mrityunjay Singh.

Murder of Mukesh Sahni's father: Mukesh Sahni's father Jitan Sahni was murdered in Bihar last month. STF was formed to investigate this incident, whose responsibility was handed over to Kamya Mishra. In the midst of this, she resigned and everyone was surprised by the news.

Kamya Mishra is a 2019 batch IPS officer. She is originally from Odisha. Kamya, who studied at Delhi University, secured 172nd rank in UPSC on her first attempt. She became an IPS officer at the age of 22. Initially, she got Odisha cadre but later got transferred to Bihar. Currently, she is posted as the Rural SP in Darbhanga.

Famous as Lady Singhan: Kamya Mishra is known as a sharp and dynamic woman IPS. Former DGP Gupteshwar Pandey is known as Robin Hood, senior IPS Shivdeep Lande is known as Singham and IPS Kamya Mishra is known as Lady Singham. She was continuously running a campaign against criminals.

On 06 March 2024, she was posted as Rural SP in Darbhanga. Her husband Awadhesh Dixit is also an IPS. He is in the post of City SP in Muzaffarpur. Both were married in 2021. Bihar cadre IPS officer Awadhesh Dixit is a resident of Rajasthan.

'Political journey': According to sources, the smart female IPS may now try her luck in politics. However, it has not been confirmed whether she will enter politics or not. If she enters politics, then with which party will she start her political journey? Before this, there have been many such IPS officers who resigned and embarked on a political journey. Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey almost entered politics. Now he is seen preaching. He had taken VRS to contest the Bihar assembly elections but Nitish Kumar did not give him a ticket.

Bihar's IPS Sunil Kumar has been successful in politics. Currently, he is a minister in the Bihar government. Similarly, RCP Singh, who also hails from Bihar, is an example of this. However, RCP Singh was an IAS officer. He has been a minister in the central government and is currently a senior leader in the BJP. His daughter Lipi Singh is an IPS in the Bihar cadre.