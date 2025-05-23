Palamu: With anti-Maoist operations intensifying in Jharkhand, several quacks have now come under the scrutiny of police for allegedly facilitating treatment of Naxalites sustaining injuries in gunfights with security forces.

As per police sources, as many as 130 such unlicensed medical practitioners have been identified in Palamu district alone, and several others in Latehar, and their details like name and address are now being verified. At the same time, a few people are providing vehicles for the Naxalites to escape. The information surfaced during a campaign by Palamu police to identify such quacks in Maoist-infested regions. During investigation, it came to light that after the encounter(s), these quacks reach the Naxalite hideout within a short span of time to treat the injured Naxalites.

In the last one month, two encounters broke out between Palamu Police and the banned Naxalite organization Third Conference Presentation Committee (TSPC), during which police found a diary belonging to the Naxals. The diary contains names and addresses of local sympathisers and quacks who help the Naxalites in different areas, and also mentioned names of people providing vehicles for their movement. Police suspect a well-organised network aiding Naxals during emergency situations.

Who Is Helping Naxals Injured In Encounter? Many Quacks In Jharkhand's Palamu Under Police Radar Now (ETV Bharat)

In the recent May 17 encounter between police and TSPC in Manatu police staion area of Palamu, TSPC zonal commander Gautam Yadav had sustained injuries. He was first treated by a local quack and later shifted to a hospital in Varanasi for treatment with the help of locals and family members. However, the entire network was unraveled after police arrested Gautam Yadav alias Mithilesh Yadav from the hospital.

Back in April 2023, there was another encounter between police and Naxalites on the Palamu Chatra border. While five top Naxal commanders were killed in the gunfight, one Nandkishore Yadav alias Nankuria carrying a bounty of Rs five lakh, was injured. Even though Yadav was reportedly treated by a quack, his arrest later confirmed the support of locals.

Who Is Helping Naxals Injured In Encounter? Many Quacks In Jharkhand's Palamu Under Police Radar Now (ETV Bharat)

"A sub-zonal commander of TSPC was injured in the encounter on May 17. Police investigation has revealed that the injured Maoist has received help at the local level, including treatment from quacks. It was with their help that he was shifted to Varanasi. Police have repeatedly appealed to the locals to not assist the Naxal organisations or splinter groups. Action will be taken against those who help the Naxalites in any way - be it medical help, shelter or transportation," warned Palamu SP Rishma Rameshan.

These quacks form a part of a larger local support network eventually aiding outlawed groups like CPI (Maoist), TSPC and Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), and this will not be tolerated, she added.

Read More

Blueprint to Make Palamu Region Naxal-Free on Security Forces Agenda